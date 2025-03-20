Russia looks to boost tourism with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Russia is considering easing visa requirements for several Southeast Asian countries, including Việt Nam, to boost tourism, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told Izvestia.

The country aims to facilitate entry for group travellers from Việt Nam and is exploring a bilateral visa waiver agreement for individual tourists from Malaysia.

Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Dmitry Gorin said as demand for travel to Russia grows, the country will continue expanding visa exemptions and increasing e-visa availability. Russia is also actively promoting its Discover Russia tourism brand, including in ASEAN countries.

The Russian ministry confirmed that efforts to strengthen tourism ties with Việt Nam are well underway. It is working on a visa-free mechanism for Vietnamese group tourists, similar to existing policies for China and Iran, to attract more visitors and promote group travel through licensed operators. Vietnamese citizens currently still need a visa to enter Russia.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam has extended its visa exemption for travellers from 12 countries, including Russia, until March 14, 2028. Under this policy, visitors can stay for up to 45 days before applying for an e-visa.

Vietnam Airlines is set to resume regular flights on the Moscow-Hà Nội route in May, a move that tour operators believe will create new opportunities for travel between the two countries.— VNA/VNS