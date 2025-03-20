Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Russia looks to boost tourism with Việt Nam

March 20, 2025 - 15:09
Russia aims to facilitate entry for group travellers from Việt Nam. Meanwhile, Việt Nam has extended its visa exemption for travellers from 12 countries, including Russia, until March 14, 2028.
Russian tourists at Ponagar Tower relic site, Khánh Hoà.— VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Russia is considering easing visa requirements for several Southeast Asian countries, including Việt Nam, to boost tourism, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told Izvestia.

The country aims to facilitate entry for group travellers from Việt Nam and is exploring a bilateral visa waiver agreement for individual tourists from Malaysia.

Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Dmitry Gorin said as demand for travel to Russia grows, the country will continue expanding visa exemptions and increasing e-visa availability. Russia is also actively promoting its Discover Russia tourism brand, including in ASEAN countries.

The Russian ministry confirmed that efforts to strengthen tourism ties with Việt Nam are well underway. It is working on a visa-free mechanism for Vietnamese group tourists, similar to existing policies for China and Iran, to attract more visitors and promote group travel through licensed operators. Vietnamese citizens currently still need a visa to enter Russia.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam has extended its visa exemption for travellers from 12 countries, including Russia, until March 14, 2028. Under this policy, visitors can stay for up to 45 days before applying for an e-visa.

Vietnam Airlines is set to resume regular flights on the Moscow-Hà Nội route in May, a move that tour operators believe will create new opportunities for travel between the two countries.— VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Spring heat in HCM City

When you ask any tourist about Việt Nam, one thing they will always remember about visiting HCM City is the heat. Ask an expat living in HCM City, and the comments about the heat are somewhat different. Mid-March to mid-May are hell on earth for heat in HCM City.
Life & Style

HCM City welcomes first charter flight from Iran

Expanding into the Middle Eastern market not only diversifies the country's tourist sources but also creates opportunities to develop premium tourism products, improve service quality, and strengthen Việt Nam's position on the global tourism map.
Life & Style

Food tour fest to offer unique experience

More than 200 unique dishes in style and taste from the northern, southern and central regions of Việt Nam will be offered during the Đà Nẵng Food Tour Festival from March 28 to April 1, one of a series cultural and tourism programmes to celebrate Reunification Day.

