Mũi Né envisions to become global tourism hub

PHAN THIẾT — The recently approved master planning scheme for Mũi Né National Tourist Area in the south central province of Bình Thuận is set to transform it into an internationally recognised tourism hub, positioning it as a top destination in the Asia-Pacific by 2050.

The plan envisions developing Mũi Né into a global tourism centre, fueling economic growth and boosting the competitiveness of tourism in both Bình Thuận Province and Việt Nam.

With modern, sustainable infrastructure at its core, the plan prioritises green spaces, cleanliness, and the preservation of the region's cultural, historical, and natural landmarks.

The development will strike a balance between tourism expansion and urban growth, with a focus on beach resorts, water sports, and tourism linked to the iconic sand dunes. The plan also emphasises preserving Chăm culture, coastal community traditions, and local festivals.

By 2030, the population of the Mũi Né National Tourist Area is projected to reach 200,000, requiring approximately 9,909 ha of land, including 1,773 ha for tourism services and 41,000 hotel rooms.

By 2040, the area’s population is expected to grow to 300,000, with land use needs rising to 12,986 ha, including 2,884 ha for tourism services and 71,500 hotel rooms.

The master planning scheme also outlines land use strategies, infrastructure development, and priority investment projects to ensure smooth implementation of this ambitious vision. VNA/VNS