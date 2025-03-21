Politics & Law
Phong Nha named top budget-friendly travel destination for spring 2025: Agoda

March 21, 2025 - 10:32
In this ranking, Phong Nha stands out as the most budget-friendly destination in Asia, making Vietnam a top choice for those yearning for a complete adventure while still saving money this spring.
A tourist visits Va cave in the Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park in Quảng Bình Province.— VNA/VNS Photo

PHONG NHA — Phong Nha in the central province of Quảng Bình has topped the list of the most affordable destinations for spring travel in April and May selected by digital travel platform Agoda.

This list includes many attractive options, from tranquil beaches to bustling cities, all at affordable prices.

Phong Nha tops the list with an average room rate of just VNĐ715,000 per night. It is followed by Tirupati (India) and Hat Yai (Thailand), with average room rates of VNĐ868,000 per night and VNĐ1,021,000 per night, respectively. These destinations harmoniously blend culture, cuisine, and nature, making them popular choices for spring travel.

According to Agoda, Phong Nha is a paradise for nature enthusiasts, featuring magnificent caves and lush natural scenery. Here, visitors can explore some of the largest caves in the world at Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage site, or relax on a boat along the Son River. This place also offers many exciting experiences such as mountain climbing, cycling, and immersing oneself in local cultural experiences.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, Country Director of Agoda Vietnam, said that April and May are peak travel periods in Asia due to the continuous festivals such as the Golden Week in Japan and the Songkran water festival in Thailand, with travellers everywhere seeking valuable journeys.

In this ranking, Phong Nha stands out as the most budget-friendly destination in Asia, making Vietnam a top choice for those yearning for a complete adventure while still saving money this spring.

The ranking of the most budget-friendly destinations for April and May is based on the average room in the 20 most popular destinations across nine Asian markets.— VNA/VNS

Quảng Bình camping tourism Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng

