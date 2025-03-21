Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Exhibition celebrates Việt Nam’s naval heritage

March 21, 2025 - 13:31
On display are 200 documents, photographs, and maps from the National Archives of Việt Nam, the Việt Nam Military History Museum, and the Naval Museum, as well as materials from archives and libraries in the United States and France.

Vivid images of Vietnamese navy personnel, particularly those stationed on the islands under Việt Nam's sovereignty in the East Sea (internationally called South China Sea) are on display at a special exhibition at Cam Ranh Naval Base in Khánh Hòa Province.

Photo 'The Joy of the New Naval Recruits' by Phạm Khánh Huy.
'A Sailor on Guard next to Territorial Marker' Photo by Lê Quang Trung

The exhibition, titled "Hoàng Sa, Trường Sa – The Nation's Forefront and the Heroic Việt Nam People’s Navy", commemorates the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago from the Sài Gòn regime (April 29, 1975) and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Việt Nam People’s Navy (May 7, 1955).

It is organised by Navy Region 4 Command in collaboration with the Navy Political Department, the Hà Nội Photojournalists Club, and the National Archives Centre IV.

Photo 'The Flag Raising Ceremony at Trường Sa Lớn Island' by Việt Trung from the People's Army newspaper.

On display are 200 documents, photographs, and maps from the National Archives of Việt Nam, the Việt Nam Military History Museum, and the Naval Museum, as well as materials from archives and libraries in the United States and France.

'Nam Yết Island' by Nam Nguyễn from the official website of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
'Proud Soldiers of Trường Sa' by Đăng Khoa from the Nhân Dân newspaper.

For the first time, historical records on Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Islands from Việt Nam’s National Archives, dating from the 19th century to the present, are being publicly exhibited. These include châu bản (royal documents), mộc bản (woodblocks) from the Nguyễn Dynasty, and rare photographs of the Paracels from the 1930s.

'Welcoming Guests to the Island' by Tiến Tuấn from Dân Trí newspaper.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Colonel Nguyễn Hữu Minh, deputy political commissar of Navy Region 4, highlighted the profound significance of the event.

“This exhibition holds great importance, and the officers and soldiers of Navy Region 4 have eagerly anticipated this event. It helps our personnel gain a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the immense significance and historical value of the Great Spring Victory of 1975, particularly the liberation of Trường Sa, as well as the Việt Nam People’s Navy’s 70-year journey of defending the nation’s islands and seas,” he said. VNS

'Doctor at Sea' by Phạm Khánh Huy
'Friend of the Island Soldiers' by Tiến Tuấn from Dân trí newspaper.
'A Bluejacket to Be' , a photo by Trần Huấn from the Văn Hoá (Culture) newspaper.
Navy men seen at the exhibition. VNA/VNS Photo Công Đạt
Schoolchildren in Cam Ranh enjoy photos at the exhibition. VNA/VNS Photo Công Đạt

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Vietnamese naval ship joins naval exercise in Indonesia

The MNEK-25 is scheduled to take place over seven days, from February 16 to 22. It includes harbour drills and at-sea maneuvers, marine environmental protection, international fleet review, maritime security seminars, bilateral meetings, defence exhibitions, community medical care, and cultural exchange activities.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Capital ramps up tourism promotion efforts

Under this initiative, Hà Nội will introduce two cultural tourism routes connecting the southern and western areas of the city. A new community-based tourism destination will be established in Mỹ Đức District, alongside the development of agricultural and rural tourism models, as well as nighttime offerings.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom