Exhibition celebrates Việt Nam’s naval heritage

Vivid images of Vietnamese navy personnel, particularly those stationed on the islands under Việt Nam's sovereignty in the East Sea (internationally called South China Sea) are on display at a special exhibition at Cam Ranh Naval Base in Khánh Hòa Province.

The exhibition, titled "Hoàng Sa, Trường Sa – The Nation's Forefront and the Heroic Việt Nam People’s Navy", commemorates the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago from the Sài Gòn regime (April 29, 1975) and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Việt Nam People’s Navy (May 7, 1955).

It is organised by Navy Region 4 Command in collaboration with the Navy Political Department, the Hà Nội Photojournalists Club, and the National Archives Centre IV.

On display are 200 documents, photographs, and maps from the National Archives of Việt Nam, the Việt Nam Military History Museum, and the Naval Museum, as well as materials from archives and libraries in the United States and France.

For the first time, historical records on Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Islands from Việt Nam’s National Archives, dating from the 19th century to the present, are being publicly exhibited. These include châu bản (royal documents), mộc bản (woodblocks) from the Nguyễn Dynasty, and rare photographs of the Paracels from the 1930s.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Colonel Nguyễn Hữu Minh, deputy political commissar of Navy Region 4, highlighted the profound significance of the event.

“This exhibition holds great importance, and the officers and soldiers of Navy Region 4 have eagerly anticipated this event. It helps our personnel gain a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the immense significance and historical value of the Great Spring Victory of 1975, particularly the liberation of Trường Sa, as well as the Việt Nam People’s Navy’s 70-year journey of defending the nation’s islands and seas,” he said. VNS