HCM City to restrict traffic to prepare for 50th anniversary of National Reunification

HCM CITY — Starting in mid-April, HCM City will implement traffic restrictions in the vicinity of the Independence Palace for over one month to prepare for the upcoming 50th anniversary of national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Key locations for the celebratory activities will include April 30 Park, Pasteur Street, and Lê Duẩn Street, with preparations scheduled to last until May 12.

The city Traffic Police Department (PC08) has announced that construction for stages and grandstands will take place until May 12.

Certain sections of Pasteur Street will be temporarily closed, specifically the areas extending from Lê Duẩn to Alexandre De Rhodes and from Hàn Thuyên to Lê Duẩn.

Beginning from April 17, the median strip on Lê Duẩn Street between Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm and the Paris Commune roundabout will be removed to facilitate rehearsals and the official parade.

Restoration efforts are planned from May 1 to May 12, following the conclusion of the celebrations.

During this period, motorists might consider alternative routes to avoid the affected areas.

For individuals traveling to District 3, Phú Nhuận, or Tân Sơn Nhất Airport, it is advisable to utilise routes such as Pasteur – Lê Duẩn – Phạm Ngọc Thạch (or Hai Bà Trưng) – Võ Thị Sáu, or alternatively, Pasteur – Nguyễn Du – Trương Định – Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, from which they may transition to other thoroughfares.

For those heading towards Bình Thạnh District or Thủ Đức City, recommended routes include Pasteur – Hàn Thuyên – Paris Commune – Lê Duẩn or Pasteur – Lý Tự Trọng – Tôn Đức Thắng.

Individuals traveling to Districts 5 or 11 may consider the following route: Pasteur – Lê Lợi – Trần Hưng Đạo, or alternatively, Lê Lợi – Lê Lai – Phạm Hồng Thái – Cách Mạng Tháng Tám (August Revolution).

Given the expected high traffic density in the vicinity, traffic police will be actively managing the situation to alleviate disruptions for local residents.

Authorities urge all motorists to exercise caution, adhere to traffic signage, and comply with the directions of police officers stationed in the area.

Việt Nam is commemorating one of the most significant events in its history, the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

The momentous occasion will feature a parade with over 13,000 participants, alongside a ceremonial 21-gun salute performed in honour of the national anthem of Việt Nam.

In addition, the air force will contribute to the festivities, showcasing helicopters and aircraft, including the Yak-130 and Su-30MK2 and others. — VNS