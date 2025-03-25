Empowering disadvantaged people

By Lê Hương *

(*with an additional interview by Minh Phương)

Patiently placing pork inside each dumpling wrapper, Nguyễn Thị Thương, 37, skillfully shapes the dumplings with remarkable speed and precision. This task, which she performs every day, has become second nature to her despite the challenges she faces in her daily life.

Thương, who suffers from weak eyesight and a pituitary gland condition that has prevented her from reaching an average adult height, has been working at Meko Artisan Dumpling Chain Shops for four years. Over this period, she has mastered every stage of the dumpling production process.

Thanks to her expertise and commitment, Thương was promoted to head the production line, a position that she manages with grace. "Before, I used my salary to support my elderly mother,” Thương shared in an interview with Việt Nam News. “Now that she has passed away, I use it for myself and to save for my future. I'm very happy with my work. Though I don’t have a family of my own, I find joy in my job, and I feel passionate about what I do. I believe I’m contributing positively to society."

Thương’s story is far from unique. She is just one of many workers at the dumpling franchise, many of whom face physical or mental challenges. The company’s model is unique in that it recruits disadvantaged individuals, providing them not only with jobs but also with specialized skills training and accommodations. This comprehensive approach allows them to build a stable life and provides a meaningful contribution to their communities.

Currently, the business has 23 locations in cities such as Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, Quảng Ninh, Phú Thọ, and Ninh Bình. Each branch is not just a business enterprise; it is also a lifeline for individuals who might otherwise struggle to find stable work due to their physical or mental challenges.

Phạm Sơn Tùng, the founder of Meko Artisan Dumpling Chain Shops, has always been passionate about helping disadvantaged individuals. "When I was a student, I participated in charity work to support people who were facing hardships,” Tùng recalled. “Over time, I realised that simply donating money or goods wasn’t enough to solve their problems in the long term. That’s when I decided to start this dumpling workshop. I wanted to teach people practical skills, find tasks suited to their abilities, and help them secure stable employment.”

The company’s approach is not only about providing jobs; it’s about making a real difference in the lives of individuals. People with hearing impairments, autism, and other disabilities are able to find meaningful work within the business. This offers them the opportunity to support themselves and their families, allowing them to live with dignity and a sense of purpose.

Phạm Hoàng Thanh, 21, has worked at Meko for about a year and a half. Thanh has a neurological condition that affects his brain, but he has found that the work at Meko is both suitable and fulfilling. “The work isn’t too heavy or difficult,” Thanh said. “The facilities are good, and I’ve been able to work hard and feel happy because I can earn money and contribute positively to society.”

Similarly, Vũ Trọng An, 32, who suffers from an inborn defect affecting his brain, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. “This job is suitable for my health,” An said. “I send part of my salary back to my parents, and I’m proud to be able to contribute to society in this way.”

For Trịnh Hồng Hương, 25, who is both deaf and mute, working at Meko has been a rewarding experience. “I’ve been working here for a year now,” Hương shared using sign language. “The job is stable, and I receive a good salary. The people here are very helpful and kind to me. I really love working here.”

Many workers at Meko demonstrate a remarkable work ethic. Despite their challenges, they approach their tasks with dedication and focus. Yet, even with the job’s stability, many of them face personal struggles that can affect their confidence.

For instance, Thương admits that while the work comes easily to her, some colleagues with other disabilities who haven’t received proper training may initially lack confidence and find it difficult to integrate into the workforce. "I knew from the start that I needed both skills and confidence to find a job that suited me," she explained.

Phạm Sơn Tùng acknowledges that training workers with disabilities can require more time and patience, but he feels deeply rewarded by the outcomes.

“It might take me twice as long to train some of the workers, but the satisfaction I get from seeing them thrive in a stable job is incredible,” Tùng said. “Not only is my business doing well, but I also know that I’m creating value for society by helping these individuals and supporting their families. The happiness extends far beyond just the workplace.”

Looking ahead, Tùng has ambitious goals. “I aim to open 100 more shops throughout northern Việt Nam in the coming years. I want to continue providing more job opportunities for disadvantaged people across the country,” he stated.

For the workers at Meko, every dumpling they create represents not just a meal but the fruits of their hard work and the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Meko Artisan Dumpling Chain Shops have proven that with the right training and support, disadvantaged individuals can achieve success and make lasting contributions to society.

The small dumplings that emerge from Meko’s production line are filled not only with pork but also with the strength, resilience, and determination of those who have found a way to turn their challenges into opportunities.

Through their efforts, these workers are creating a ripple effect of positivity, demonstrating the profound impact that a little support and empowerment can have on individuals and their communities. VNS