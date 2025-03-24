Expressway projects to promote socio-economic development

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam is expected to begin construction and expansion of seven expressway projects this year.

These are nationally significant projects that, once completed, will enhance the traffic capacity of the North-South road corridor while promoting socio-economic development.

By the end of 2024, approximately 2,000km of expressways were put into operation. However, due mostly to financial difficulties, some expressways still face limitations in terms of lane capacity and speed restrictions.

The Ministry of Construction reported that some road sections in the initial investment phase have only two lanes or four limited-width lanes, while emergency lanes are either not continuous or too narrow for vehicles to stop properly, forcing them to park partially on the main roadway.

A lack of rest stops is another issue, along with long-term use leading to degradation, especially as traffic volume increases over time.

These problems have resulted in limitations in traffic capacity and road safety, with some serious accidents already occurring on expressways nationwide.

To improve traffic infrastructure, the Ministry of Construction has planned to complete 50 existing transport projects and build 19 new ones by the end of this year.

Of these, seven major expressway projects will begin construction in 2025. Projects include the expansion of the North-South Expressway's Cao Bồ - Mai Sơn, Cam Lộ - La Sơn and La Sơn - Hòa Liên sections, as well as the HCM City - Trung Lương Expressway.

New construction projects include the Chợ Mới - Bắc Kạn Expressway, the first phase of the Mỹ An - Cao Lãnh Expressway, and the Dầu Giây - Tân Phú Expressway.

Earlier this month, the expansion project for the North-South Expressway section from Cao Bồ to Mai Sơn was officially launched. This 15.2km section will be widened from four to six lanes, with a designed speed of 100-120km/h, connecting Nam Định and Ninh Bình provinces.

Once completed, the project will meet the increasing transportation demands of the North Central region.

The expansion of the Cam Lộ - La Sơn section, which spans approximately 98.35km, will also begin this year. The road will be upgraded from two to four lanes, with a total investment of VNĐ6.5 trillion (US$254 million).

The La Sơn - Hòa Liên Expressway connecting Thừa Thiên - Huế Province with Đà Nẵng will also be expanded from two to four lanes along 65km, at a total cost of VNĐ3.01 trillion ($118 million).

When completed, this project will enhance traffic capacity and improve connectivity between major economic hubs in central Việt Nam.

Plans to expand the four-lane HCM City - Trung Lương Expressway to up to eight lanes in some parts are also underway. This key route connects HCM City with the Mekong Delta region, and its expansion will help reduce congestion and traffic accidents.

Apart from these expansion projects, new expressways are also being built.

The Chợ Mới - Bắc Kạn Expressway, spanning 29km with four lanes and a designed speed of 80km per hour, has a total investment of VNĐ5.75 trillion ($225 million) that will help shorten travel times between northern provinces and boost socio-economic development and national defence.

Phase 1 of the four-lane Mỹ An - Cao Lãnh Expressway, which has a length of 26.6km, a design speed of 100km per hour and total investment of nearly VNĐ6.2 trillion ($242 million), will enhance connectivity along the Hồ Chí Minh Highway, relieve pressure on National Highway 1 and link expressways in the Mekong Delta region.

The VNĐ9 trillion ($352 million) Dầu Giây - Tân Phú Expressway, which is being built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, will have a total length of about 60.24km, a design speed of 100km per hour and four lanes connecting the southeastern region and stimulating economic growth in the area.

Connectivity and safety

Traffic expert Nguyễn Mạnh Thắng believes that the expansion and construction of these expressways will significantly improve infrastructure and enhance road safety for travellers.

Expanding expressways will increase traffic flow capacity, reducing congestion and overloading.

Lower traffic density and smoother roads will lead to safer and more efficient vehicle movement, minimising the risk of accidents caused by road conditions, traffic jams or collisions between vehicles, Thắng said.

Meanwhile, more lanes will also improve traffic organisation by clearly separating vehicles based on their speed and type, reducing conflicts between vehicles of different sizes and speeds, he said.

The expansion projects will include additional interchanges and junctions, making it safer for vehicles to enter and exit the expressway.

Safety measures such as guardrails, emergency lanes, barriers, speed bumps, signage, drainage systems and road markings will help prevent accidents caused by loss of control or adverse weather conditions like flooding and slippery roads.

The expressways will also be equipped with Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) to monitor and provide traffic alerts. More rest stops and service stations will also be built to facilitate travel and allow drivers to take necessary breaks.

Boosting economic growth

Economist Hoàng Thị Thu Phương said that upgrading transport infrastructure has a major impact on economic and social development.

The expansion and construction of new expressways will reduce travel time between regions, enabling faster connections between provinces and cities.

"Reducing travel time allows businesses and residents to access new markets more easily, promoting trade and goods exchange," she said.

Uninterrupted traffic flow on expressways will also lower transportation costs, enhance logistics and production efficiency, and improve trade and commerce.

The connectivity of industrial zones and regions near expressways will facilitate investment attraction and boost tourism and service industries, ultimately improving overall economic productivity.

In short, expanding and constructing new expressways will not only resolve existing infrastructure shortcomings but also enhance road safety through better design, traffic management, protection systems and monitoring technology, according to Phương.

Additionally, these projects will drive socio-economic development by improving transportation efficiency and regional connectivity.

These efforts align with Việt Nam’s goal of reaching 3,000km of expressways by the end of 2025 and 5,000km by 2030, demonstrating a strong commitment from central and local governments to accelerate infrastructure development and remove existing challenges.VNS