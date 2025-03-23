Three options proposed to build HCM City section of southern coastal route 

HCM CITY — HCM City is considering three alternative options for building a section of a southern coastal highway that will pass through it.

It will traverse nine provinces and cities, and the HCM City Department of Public Transport has been tasked with planning and constructing the section that passes through the city.

Its three options are based on research on route directions, linkages, cross-sectional scale, and other factors it did this year along with the Transport Engineering Design Incorporated.

The first option is to build only the main 45.5km section between Tiền Giang Province’s Gò Công Đông District and Phước An Port in Đồng Nai.

It will have eight lanes and cost around VNĐ38 trillion (US$1.48 billion).

Option two includes building the main section along with an additional road to Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province through the Cần Giờ coastal bridge in HCM City’s outlying district of the same name.

It will cost VNĐ62.2 trillion ($2.43 billion).

The last option is to build the main section with an access road leading to Cái Mép Port in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, which will be 32km shorter than the first option.

The estimated cost is approximately VNĐ42.2 trillion ($1.65 billion).

The coastal road will stretch 941km in all, running also through Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, Sóc Trăng, Bạc Liêu, Cà Mau, and Kiên Giang provinces, enhancing connectivity between HCM City and the Mekong Delta.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has instructed the provinces and cities to quickly complete the feasibility studies and ensure synchronisation and consistency.

The transport department has recommended the options to the city Department of Construction and is working with its counterparts in the provinces. – VNS