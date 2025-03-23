Politics & Law
Home Society

Iconic building to be demolished

March 23, 2025 - 11:17
It’s one of Hà Nội’s most iconic buildings, but it won’t be around for much longer. The Shark Jaw building has stood in the heart of the capital since the 1990s. The authorities plan to demolish it to expand Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square for community events. Let's hear the public's thoughts on the decision!

Parade practice

For over three months, nearly 3,000 officers of the People's Public Security Forces have been rigorously training in Đồng Nai Province to prepare for a grand military parade marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.
Measles outbreak worsens in Cao Bằng

Statistics from the Cao Bằng Department of Health showed that from January to March, the province recorded 2,797 suspected measles cases, with 15 confirmed positive through testing.

