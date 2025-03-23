Iconic building to be demolished

It’s one of Hà Nội’s most iconic buildings, but it won’t be around for much longer. The Shark Jaw building has stood in the heart of the capital since the 1990s. The authorities plan to demolish it to expand Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square for community events. Let's hear the public's thoughts on the decision!