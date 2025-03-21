Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Parade practice

March 21, 2025 - 17:51
For over three months, nearly 3,000 officers of the People's Public Security Forces have been rigorously training in Đồng Nai Province to prepare for a grand military parade marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

see also

More on this story

Society

Auto Gate service offered at Đà Nẵng International Airport Terminal

The Đà Nẵng International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT), in co-operation with the Immigration department under the ministry of Public Security, has introduced the Auto Gate, an automatic immigration declaration system, at the international terminal, number two, the first ‘smart’ terminal in central Việt Nam

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom