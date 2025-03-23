Coast Guard strictly handles IUU fishing violations 

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — Coast Guard Region No.3 Command under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) High Command has strictly handled violations related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The Coast Guard Region No.3 Command based in the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu on Thursday (March 20) held a conference to review one year of implementing Directive No.32 issued by the Secretariat, which aims to strengthen the Party's leadership in the fight against IUU fishing and promote sustainable development of the fisheries sector.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khánh, Deputy Commander and head of the IUU Steering Committee of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, highlighted the initial results achieved after one year.

The Party Committee and Command of Coast Guard Region No.3 have thoroughly grasped and comprehensively implemented the contents of Directive 32, following the instructions of the VCG High Command and guidance from relevant agencies regarding the mission to combat IUU fishing.

Since the beginning of 2024, the unit has conducted propaganda campaigns and repelled multiple foreign vessels illegally entering Vietnamese waters, while also advising effective measures to address emerging situations at sea.

The unit has regularly coordinated with relevant forces and local authorities to implement synchronised solutions to prevent and combat the illegal transportation of people and fishing vessels into foreign waters.

In total, 147 cases involving 147 fishing boats and 182 fishermen were checked, recorded, and fined, with total penalties amounting to more than VNĐ3 billion (US$116,830).

The unit also cooperated with the Đồng Nai Province-based Coast Guard Intelligence Division No. 2 and Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu province's Fisheries Sub-Department to inspect and detain three cases involving five fishing vessels, 15 crew members, and 39 vessels with monitoring devices that violated IUU regulations.

Seventeen public communication sessions were organised to inform people about maritime and island issues, promote legal awareness, and combat IUU fishing. These sessions reached 106,936 people.

Direct communication was conducted at sea and via fishing radios with 672 vessels and 4,522 fishermen. The unit also distributed 1,000 national flags, 1,668 propaganda leaflets, and 1,668 legal handbooks.

Major General Ngô Bình Minh asked the Party committees and commanders at all levels to focus on effectively implementing Directive 32 of the Secretariat and the resolutions of the Party Committees on combating IUU fishing and promoting sustainable fisheries development.

He emphasised the need for ships and law enforcement forces to use technical means to monitor, verify, trace, and locate fishing vessels that lose their signals on the vessel monitoring system and that violate foreign waters.

“These should be promptly reported to relevant forces on the ground and to local authorities for coordinated handling,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of strictly investigating and handling violations in accordance with policies and legal regulations, while enhancing communication and advocacy efforts to ensure that fishermen strictly comply with the law to prevent IUU fishing and ensure sustainable fisheries development. — VNS