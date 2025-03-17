Expressway expansion in Mekong Delta to drive economic growth

HÀ NỘI — By 2026, the Mekong Delta will have over 550km of expressways, with further expansions planned beyond 2030 to boost transport capacity and spur local economic growth.

Under the 2021-2030 national road network plan, with a vision to 2050, the region had plans for seven expressways crossing around 1,256km, with lane capacities ranging from four to ten.

These included four North-South expressways totalling 665km and three East-West expressways covering approximately 591km.

As of now, 201km of those roads in the region have been completed and are operational in their initial four-lane phase.

Six additional projects, currently under construction, are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

These projects will add 433km to the network by 2026, bringing the total length of expressways in the region to 554km.

A Ministry of Construction representative said that the remaining expressway projects will be developed between 2026 and 2030 and beyond.

However, the ministry admitted that due to limited resources and the high demand for expressways, phased investment is the most viable approach. This strategy aligns with national planning, transport demand, budget constraints and the need for rapid infrastructure expansion to support economic growth.

Phased investment has allowed for the construction of multiple expressways despite budget constraints.

The ministry has studied international models for phased development, applying full-scale investments to high-traffic routes such as the Hà Nội-Hải Phòng Expressway, Dầu Giây-Phan Thiết Expressway and the Mỹ Thuận 2 Bridge.

While all operational expressways meet quality standards and have contributed to economic development, national defence and traffic safety, certain limitations remain.

These include the absence of central dividers on two-lane roads, inconsistent emergency stopping lanes on four-lane highways and lower operating speeds in the initial phase. Such issues pose safety and congestion risks.

To address these concerns, the Ministry of Construction is working on accelerating the expansion of phased expressways. Plans are underway to increase expressway capacity, upgrade roads from two to four lanes and from four to six lanes, and raise speed limits on specific routes to 90km per hour.

The newly approved Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety also eases expressway expansion through Public-Private Partnerships and BOT contracts.

The Ministry of Transport has issued guidelines for selecting investors to develop rest stops and fuel stations along expressways. It has also approved a network of 37 service areas along the North-South expressway, covering 2,063km in total.

The Ministry of Construction is accelerating the development of facilities along newly completed and soon-to-be operational sections to enhance safety, convenience, and expressway efficiency. — VNS