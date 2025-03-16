Bình Dương: from the land of war to a future of ambition

BÌNH DƯƠNG – Over the 50 years since Việt Nam’s reunification the southern province of Bình Dương has gradually transformed into one of its main industrial and urban centres.

The province has seen very strong growth, with its economy being worth US$23 billion in 2024, making it a key contributor to the southern key economic region.

It accounted for only 1.25 per cent of the country’s GDP in 1997, but that figure had surged to 4.83 per cent last year. The province has been among the country’s top five localities in terms of revenue inflows.

Võ Văn Minh, chairman of its People’s Committee, said Bình Dương would continue to secure its position as a dynamic industrial hub and seek to achieve sustainable development.

It would focus on building a green economy, encouraging circular transformation of industries, adopting cutting-edge technologies and attracting high-quality foreign investments, he said.

Despite 2024 being a challenging year, the province’s economy grew by 7.48 per cent, with a trade surplus of $10 billion.

Bình Dương aims to grow its GRDP per capita to VNĐ195 million ($7,648) this year, with a strong focus on the industrial and services sectors.

Over the long term it aims to become a smart urban centre and green industrial hub, with a focus on upgrading infrastructure, increasing connectivity with other regions and developing hi-tech industrial zones.

It will also accelerate administrative reforms, enhance the quality of human resources, ensure social security, and facilitate sustainable economic growth. With its commitment to “Unity - Transformation – Breakthrough,” the province will work with businesses and other partners to create a transparent and attractive investment environment.

2025 will be a pivotal year for Bình Dương to move closer to achieving holistic development and becoming a more livable region.

At a conference earlier this year about Bình Dương’s developmental goals and strategies, authorities said the province is an exemplary locality in industrial development, infrastructure modernisation and urbanisation.

With important breakthroughs in planning, institutional reform, and investment attraction, the province has become one of the most active and well-developed localities.

Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and chairman of the Central Theory Council, referred to Bình Dương’s smart strategy of integrating industrialisation with smart urban development.

He said this has helped the province utilise its position as a neighbour of HCM City to attract investments and facilitate economic growth. It has 29 industrial zones and attracts around $43 billion of FDI, which provides a strong foundation for its economy.

It is aiming to achieve double-digit economic growth in 2025, he said.

To achieve this goal Bình Dương will focus on improving the investment environment, fostering business-governmenrt connections, developing high-quality human resources, and investing in strategic infrastructure development.

The province Party secretary, Nguyễn Văn Lợi affirmed there would be continued focus on three key areas, investment, export and consumption.

The province wants to attract FDI in high technology, green industries and smart urban areas, he said. It would also call for more public investment, upgrade the transportation infrastructure and green logistics systems to support businesses.

Science, technology and digital transformation are also key elements in helping Bình Dương make more breakthroughs, he said.

Applying technology in production and digitalising public services would help increase productivity and cut costs, he added.

The province would also accelerate administrative reform, enhance public management and create favourable conditions for businesses. The focus is to implement reforms to create a professional administrative environment.

Half a century after Việt Nam’s reunification in 1975, Bình Dương has thrived, changing from a poor area into a modern industrial and urban hub. It used to be a fierce battlefield, a land where countless soldiers sacrificed their lives for the independence of their country.

Despite the challenges after of the war, Bình Dương has become one of the most developed industrial hubs in the country. This is thanks to the province implementing proactive reforms, attracting investment and strategically developing infrastructure, Minh said.

He said the province would continue to upgrade and position itself as one of the country’s leading localities. – VNS