Bình Dương’s largest flower village filled with vibrancy before Tết

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Nestled along Provincial Road 743B in Thái Hòa Ward, Tân Uyên City in the southern province of Bình Dương, the Tân Ba Flower Village spans 10 hectares and has earned a reputation as the 'flower capital' of the province.

As the Lunar New Year 2025 approaches, the atmosphere in Tân Ba is bustling with activity. Local flower growers are busy harvesting and preparing their vibrant blooms for delivery to surrounding regions, catering to the festive needs of the community.

The flower village's scenery has become even more vibrant in recent days with many tourists coming here to take souvenir photos with their families, relatives and friends.

The village is packed with vibrancy of colourful flowers and the hustling flows of moving farmers and visitors. — VNS