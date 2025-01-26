Politics & Law
Home Society

Bình Dương’s largest flower village filled with vibrancy before Tết

January 26, 2025 - 12:24
This photo essay highlights the life, colour and energy of Tân Ba as it flourishes in preparation for the most important celebration of the year.

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Nestled along Provincial Road 743B in Thái Hòa Ward, Tân Uyên City in the southern province of Bình Dương, the Tân Ba Flower Village spans 10 hectares and has earned a reputation as the 'flower capital' of  the province.

As the Lunar New Year 2025 approaches, the atmosphere in Tân Ba is bustling with activity. Local flower growers are busy harvesting and preparing their vibrant blooms for delivery to surrounding regions, catering to the festive needs of the community.

The flower village's scenery has become even more vibrant in recent days with many tourists coming here to take souvenir photos with their families, relatives and friends.

The village is packed with vibrancy of colourful flowers and the hustling flows of moving farmers and visitors. — VNS

Tân Ba Flower Village in Thái Hòa Ward, Tân Uyên City in the southern province of Bình Dương transforms into colorful carpets of blooms during the days leading up to Tết. VNA/VNS Photos Hồng Đạt

  

Visitors capturing memorable moments amid the flower fields of Tân Ba, Thái Hòa Ward, Tân Uyên City, Bình Dương Province.

  

Flower farmers carefully bundle freshly picked blooms in preparation for distribution.

 

The largest flower-growing hub in Bình Dương Province is alive with excitement as it welcomes the Tết season.

  

Farmers harvesting in full swing at Tân Ba Flower Village.

  

Visitors pose for photos in Tân Ba Flower Village.

  

Bouquets from Tân Ba's fields are carefully packed and sent directly to customers.

  

An aerial view captures the stunning expanse of Tân Ba Flower Village.

  

Fields of flowers in Tân Ba Village.

  

Farmers in Tân Ba flower village are busy cutting, wrapping and transporting flowers for Lunar New Year festival. 

  

A customer purchases flowers from Tân Ba flower fields.

 

