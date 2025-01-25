Vietnamese authorities bust $40 million cross-border fraud ring

BẮC NINH — Vietnamese authorities have dismantled a cross-border high-tech fraud ring that defrauded over 13,000 victims out of approximately VNĐ1 trillion (US$40 million).

Officials said the operation was based in Svay Rieng Province, Cambodia, and involved a three-tiered system of deception.

The scam began with scammers posing as local police officers. They contacted victims and instructed them to complete procedures related to identity cards, tax declarations, or vehicle data. Then, victims were directed to contact 'district police' for further steps.

The second tier involved scammers masquerading as district-level police officers. They persuaded victims to download a malicious app disguised as a public service platform. Once installed, the app enables remote access to victims' smartphones.

The third tier exploited this access to execute fraudulent bank transfers. When biometric authentication, such as facial recognition or fingerprints, was required to authorise transactions, they fabricated excuses to prompt victims to perform the necessary actions.

The authorities identified five primary suspects, including Nguyễn Văn Mạnh, 36, from Quảng Ninh Province, allegedly managing recruitment and maintaining equipment, and Phạm Thị Huyền Trang, 26, from Hải Phòng City, acting as a senior manager, responsible for crafting fraud scripts and training employees.

In addition to the ringleaders, 38 other individuals have been detained on charges of fraud.

Bùi Chiến Thắng, Deputy Director of Bắc Ninh Provincial Police, reported that 200 officers were mobilised, setting up 43 checkpoints at borders and airports to apprehend suspects and prevent their escape.

Since May 2024, the ring has swindled nearly VNĐ1 trillion ($40 million) from victims across Việt Nam, according to initial investigations. — VNS