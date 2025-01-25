HCM City hosts diverse recreational activities for Lunar New Year 

HCM CITY - During Lunar New Year 2025, entertainment venues in HCM City are hosting a variety of exciting activities to cater to both residents and tourists.

As one of 15 fireworks display locations, Đầm Sen Cultural Park in District 11 will hold a spectacular fireworks show from 11:30pm to midnight on January 28 with tickets priced at just VNĐ70,000.

In addition to the fireworks, Đầm Sen has prepared other fascinating activities, such as a vibrant laser and water music show, as well as a music festival featuring cheerful melodies to welcome the new year.

Furthermore, during the holiday, the park offers activities that showcase traditional Vietnamese culture through the “Tết Việt” programme.

Highlights include the “Phước – Lộc – Thọ” performance, which recreates Tết customs, and the story “Huyền sử Rồng Tiên”, which portrays the legend of Lạc Long Quân and Âu Cơ through circus, music, and light art.

Visitors can also enjoy thrilling rides like a roller coaster, waterfall boat ride, power surge, and high-speed spinning rides.

Joining in the festive atmosphere, Suối Tiên Cultural Tourism Area in Thủ Đức City introduces a “Tết xuyên không” combo with a range of activities such as exploring the dry park and watching the special Suối Tiên – Tết xưa trường tồn show, which combines circus, folk dance, and fireworks.

Guests can also visit Phố Ông Đồ to write calligraphy, receive lucky words, and enjoy unique calligraphy demonstrations.

Additionally, visitors can experience traditional Tết activities, including bamboo dancing, wish-making at a nêu tree, fortune-telling, and folk games like bầu cua (gourd-crab game) and ô ăn quan (Mandarin square capturing game).

The combo is discounted by 10 per cent when purchased with tickets to Tiên Đồng Beach, Suối Tiên farm, the sheep farm, or the model grape farm.

Suối Tiên also offers free admission for children under 1.4m who arrive via Metro Line 1, along with complimentary train ride tickets.

According to Bùi Thị Tố Trinh, deputy general director of Suối Tiên Cultural Tourism Joint Stock Company, the number of visitors to Suối Tiên during the Lunar New Year 2024 saw a significant increase compared to regular days, surging 10–20 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.

To ensure quality service, Suối Tiên has strengthened its staff to assist and guide visitors, maintained strict food safety and fire prevention standards, and collaborated with local authorities to ensure safety and security for all guests.

This season, Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Gardens in District 1 also offer a variety of exciting programmes and activities.

From the first to the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, visitors can play with capybaras (which the zoo had acquired earlier this month), participate in the special “Du Xuân may mắn” tour, and enjoy cultural and artistic performances such as lion and dragon dances, snake showcases, snake venom extraction demonstrations, and the music programme “Xuân yêu thương”.

Children can feed animals, join folk games and enjoy water playgrounds.

In addition to entertainment venues, many HCM City residents are expected to visit famous cultural and historical sites such as Independence Palace, HCM City Central Post Office, the City Hall (HCM City People's Committee Building), and museums.

This year, with the official launch of Metro Line 1, visitors can combine metro travel with sightseeing at many popular destinations in HCM City.

For instance, from Bến Thành Station, visitors can walk 450m to HCM City Museum of Fine Arts, 350m to Bến Thành Market, or around one kilometer to Tao Đàn Park and Thống Nhất Square.

Other attractions in the city centre, such as Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street, HCM City Central Post Office, Notre Dame Cathedral of Sài Gòn, and Nguyễn Văn Bình Book Street, are also located near station exits. VNS