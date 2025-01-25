Cement silo accident in Nghệ An claims three lives

NGHỆ AN — A tragic accident at a cement silo in the central province of Nghệ An claimed three lives yesterday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

Two workers were assigned to replace the fabric of an air chute inside the silo, while another worker had requested permission from the management to clean the silo's interior.

While the three workers were inside the silo, a large chunk of cement mortar unexpectedly collapsed, burying them beneath it.

Rescue teams have since recovered the bodies of the victims, identified as N.H.N. (born in 1976), T.V.H. (born in 1970), and T.B.M. (born in 1971). All three were employees of Sông Lam 2 Cement Joint Stock Company.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the accident. — VNS