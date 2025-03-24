PM urges youth to make more efforts to advance nation to new era

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged the Vietnamese youth to promote their pioneering role in three aspects and accelerate efforts in six key areas, thus joining the whole nation to advance to a new era.

Speaking at the award ceremony of the Việt Nam Outstanding Young Faces Awards 2024 in Hà Nội on Sunday night, held on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931-2025), PM Chính underlined that the youth should pioneer in innovative thinking and strategic vision, lead the way in scientific research, technological advancement, and digital transformation, and shape Việt Nam's culture and identity for the global stage.

He outlined six key focal points for the youth -- fulfilling assigned political tasks with innovation and agility; helping with the streamlining of the organisational apparatus and administrative reforms; leading in production, business, and entrepreneurship; promoting social equity and welfare, ensuring that no one is left behind; advancing international integration and cultural diplomacy, building an independent economy; and strengthening national defence and security, willing to sacrifice for the Fatherland.

Quoting President Hồ Chí Minh’s words that youth are the future of the nation, the PM emphasised that the Party and State always prioritise the role of young people, and lauded the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union for its efforts in nurturing young talents and fostering high-quality human resources for the country.

The PM’s call to action comes as Việt Nam stands on the cusp of significant milestones in 2025, a year set to witness major political and economic changes, including Party Congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the National Party Congress and ambitious goals for economic growth and digital transformation. In this context, the Government leader urged young people to think big, act decisively, and work collaboratively to build a prosperous and modern Việt Nam.

PM Chính expressed his hope that the winners of the Việt Nam Outstanding Young Faces Awards, as well as young people across the country, will continue to harness the spirit of determination, creativity, passion, and dedication. He encouraged them to dare to think big, take action, embrace challenges, and push beyond their limits. The leader urged them to persist in their efforts, striving to achieve their dreams, ambitions, and ideals.

Over the past 29 years, the award has recognised 290 exemplary young faces and 285 promising young individuals across a wide range of sectors. These awardees have continued to strive, contribute, and grow, offering valuable insights and leadership to their communities and the nation. Many have become influential leaders in politics, successful entrepreneurs, and exemplary citizens.

In 2024, the organising committee received 159 nominations from 55 units nationwide. The award council selected 10 exemplary young individuals and 8 promising young faces for their outstanding achievements in different fields such as education, scientific research, production, business, defence, security, sports, social work, arts, and public administration.

Among the honourees were two students, Nguyễn Hữu Tiến Hùng and Thân Thế Công, who won gold medals at prestigious international Olympics; two young scientists, Phạm Huy Hiệu and Nguyễn Viết Hương, recognised for their high-value research and inventions.

In the military sector, Senior Lieutenant Hoàng Khắc Hiếu was acknowledged for his technical contributions, while Captain Nguyễn Hoàng Hải Quang received recognition for his exemplary leadership in training. Captain Trần Vĩnh Chiến was honoured for his courage in investigating and dismantling major drug trafficking cases.

The awardees also included Trịnh Thu Vinh who earned a gold medal at the Asian and Southeast Asian Shooting Championships, renowned young artist Nguyễn Huỳnh Sơn, and Phùng Quang Trung who has spent years restoring thousands of photos of fallen heroes using AI technology. — VNA/VNS