Expert proposes preserving rare ancient trees at Hoàn Kiếm Lake

HÀ NỘI — A senior expert has proposed that Hà Nội develop a plan to retain as many trees as possible during the renovation and improvement of public spaces around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, a symbolic landmark in the city centre and a popular tourist attraction.

The expert on climate change emphasised that these trees are rare ancient specimens, many of which have existed for decades, providing shade and enhancing the scenic beauty of the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area.

In an official document sent to the Hà Nội People's Committee, the People's Committee of Hoàn Kiếm District stated that, under the proposed design for the renovation and upgrading of Lý Thái Tổ Park, 25 trees would need to be felled or relocated.

These trees are currently situated along walkways or within the planned fountain system of the project.

According to the plan, eight trees, including vàng anh (Yellow Saraca), giáng hương (Pterocarpus macrocarpus), muồng hoàng yến (Golden Shower Tree), đề (Banyan), lát (Chukrasia tabularis), sưa đỏ (Dalbergia tonkinensis) and two lộc vừng (Barringtonia acutangula) trees, will be pruned or and relocated within the park.

Additionally, another eight trees, including a giáng hương (Pterocarpus macrocarpus), a ngọc lan (Michelia), three bằng lăng (Lagerstroemia), and three thàn mát (Ailanthus triphysa) trees, will be relocated outside the park.

Furthermore, nine trees, including a thàn mát (Ailanthus triphysa), a lát (Chukrasia tabularis), a giàu nước (Dipterocarpus alatus), a muồng đen (Cassia siamea), a lan tây (Cananga odorata), a giáng hương (Pterocarpus macrocarpus), a liễu (Willow), and two lộc vừng (Barringtonia acutangula) trees, will be felled due to disease, decay, or poor growth.

These trees would not be replanted.

Dr Nguyễn Ngọc Huy, an expert on climate change and disaster risk reduction, expressed concern over the planned removal and felling of these ancient trees.

"If constructing a musical fountain means sacrificing ancient trees that were planted over 50 years ago, I would choose to keep the trees rather than install a fountain. A musical fountain can easily be set up on the surface of Hoàn Kiếm Lake itself, rather than encroaching on a park area designated for redevelopment,” he said.

“Additionally, maintaining a musical fountain system is very costly. Many such projects have become abandoned and turned into waste after only a short period. This investment decision must be considered very carefully," he said.

Huy noted that he has provided input on urban tree development multiple times, and his opinions have been acknowledged. This time, he hopes the Hà Nội People's Committee will carefully reconsider the design plan or revise it to preserve the trees.

Hà Nội is currently studying plans to expand public spaces around Hoàn Kiếm Lake. As part of this planning effort, the city is developing a project to transform the eastern area of lake into a special square-park complex.

Additionally, Hà Nội is drafting a separate urban design project for the northern Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the southern Old Quarter, with the Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square as the central focus. Notably, the Hàm Cá Mập (Shark Jaw) building is expected to be demolished to create more public space in the Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square area. — VNS