HCM City tourism leaders discuss solutions with tourism enterprises

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Tourism held a dialogue on Tuesday (April 1) with local businesses to address challenges and seek solutions to further develop the sector in 2025.

The event, chaired by Director of the Department of Tourism Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, was part of efforts to boost tourism, one of the city’s key economic drivers, in line with national recovery and growth objectives.

During the discussion, enterprises raised various concerns, particularly regarding administrative reforms, visa exemptions, infrastructure improvements, tax incentives, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in tourism promotion.

Several business representatives emphasised the need for streamlined visa policies to attract more international visitors. They also called for reductions in utility costs, expansion of tourism-related services, and better urban planning to enhance visitor experiences.

In response, Hoa affirmed the department’s commitment to working closely with relevant agencies to address these issues. She said the city would continue engaging with businesses through regular meetings, conferences, and industry briefings.

She also highlighted several upcoming initiatives aimed at improving service quality, expanding tourism markets, and enhancing promotional efforts to position HCM City as a leading destination in the region.

With 2025 marking the 50th anniversary of national reunification, the tourism sector is expected to play a crucial role in economic development. The city is targeting significant increases in both domestic and international visitor arrivals, contributing to overall economic growth.

Experts believe that with strong cooperation between the public and private sectors, HCM City’s tourism industry can capitalise on new opportunities and maintain its position as a dynamic travel hub in Southeast Asia. — VNS