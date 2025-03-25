Dynamic tourism campaigns designed to attract holidaymakers to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – Building on impressive growth in international tourist arrivals during the first quarter of 2025, provinces and cities across Việt Nam are launching dynamic tourism promotion campaigns to sustain momentum and meet ambitious visitor targets.

The country aims to welcome 22-23 million international arrivals and 120-130 million domestic travellers this year.

To capitalise on early-year success, various destinations are rolling out engaging programmes to attract visitors.

Đà Nẵng will step up its 2025 tourism campaign, "Enjoy Đà Nẵng 2025 – Diverse Experiences", showcasing fresh travel experiences and exclusive service packages for both local and international guests.

The central city vows to maintain top-notch service quality, ensure safety, and uphold transparent business practices to reinforce its image as a welcoming and vibrant destination.

Meanwhile, central Nghệ An Province will mark the Sen Village Festival 2025 and unveil the President Hồ Chí Minh’s Homecoming statue to commemorate the 135th anniversary of the late leader’s birth. Complementing these events will be a sen-themed culinary zone and "One Commune, One Product" (OCOP) showcases, spotlighting local delicacies and crafts.

Quảng Nam, another tourist magnet in the central region, will stage a unique exhibition celebrating Việt Nam’s tourism, cultural heritage, scenic landmarks, and traditional crafts.

The province will also host the Quảng Nam International Cuisine Festival 2025 and introduce enticing travel deals during major tourism events like the HCM City Tourism Festival and the Việt Nam International Travel Mart (VITM) in Hà Nội. Notably, it will promote its tourism offerings at EXPO 2025 Osaka in Japan. — VNA/VNS