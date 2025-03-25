Culinary tours could further promote value of bánh mì: experts

HCM CITY — A comprehensive strategy is vital for improving quality, diversifying products and expanding the market in a sustainable manner to elevate Vietnamese sandwich or bánh mì to new heights, experts and industry insiders said.

The value of bánh mì lies not only in its delicious flavours but its cultural identity, reflecting the eating habits, lifestyle and diversity of Vietnamese cuisine, said Assoc. Prof. Huỳnh Quốc Thắng, vice chairman of HCM City Tourism Association.

Bánh mì is not just a convenient food but also carries within it a story about culture, history and the fusion of cuisine, representing culinary creativity and the unique cultural identity of Vietnamese people, Thắng said at a scientific conference held in HCM City on March 23.

“To promote its value, it is necessary to have promotional strategies to turn bánh mì into a unique tourism product and promote the country as an attractive culinary destination,” he said.

Not only a popular dish in the country, bánh mì is also present in many countries and has gradually become a part of local culinary life. In Laos, it has appeared since the 1990s and has quickly become a familiar dish, he said.

Bánh mì was officially listed in the Oxford dictionary on March 24 in 2011. After 14 years, it has consistently been ranked as one of the best sandwiches in the world.

Kao Siêu Lực, general director of ABC Bakery, said production facilities need to have strict control processes to meet product quality standards.

He emphasised that consistent quality control is one of key factors to elevate this iconic sandwich to new heights.

“We should not only focus on quantity but also ensure that each loaf of bread is always hot, crispy and delicious,” he said.

Deputy Director of the Vientiane Capital Department of Information, Culture and Tourism Phonchanh Phengphouvanh said, “When the Vietnamese community came to Laos, they brought with them unique cultural features, including cuisine. Bánh mì not only serves Vietnamese people in Laos but has also become a favourite dish of local people.”

Experts recommend that it is necessary to develop culinary tours where tourists can not only enjoy bánh mì but also understand more deeply about the bread-making process.

When production facilities are open to visitors, they will certainly attract great international attention, they said.

A scientific conference titled “Vietnamese bánh mì - The world culinary value” was held in the framework of the 3rd Việt Nam Bánh Mì Festival that wrapped up on Monday in HCM City.

The four-day event drew a huge crowd, mostly residents of HCM City and foreign visitors. — VNS