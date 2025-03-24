New album promotes Vietnamese tourism

HÀ NỘI — Guitarist Phạm Việt Dzũng, a.k.a. Dzung, will take music lovers on a journey through the beautiful lands of Việt Nam, participating in unique traditional festivals and enjoying local specialties in his new musical album "2025' – Hay Không Hay Lắm" (2025' – Is It Good or Not?).

The album is the result of the artist’s relentless creative process over more than 20 years, built with the desire to introduce Vietnamese culture through music and highlight the unique sounds of each region.

“This is a project that Dzung has cherished for a long time, with the desire to bring forth sounds that are both familiar and fresh, rich in the essence of 'lyrical homeland' – both nostalgic and modern, embodying the spirit of the times while still preserving a very unique essence and emotion,” Dzung wrote on his fanpage.

“This will be a special journey where the past and future intersect in my music.”

The artist said the album was inspired by his own travels across Việt Nam.

“I recorded the sounds in each locality I have visited in recent years. I use these sounds as instruments to recreate the atmosphere and emotions of the lands of Việt Nam,” he recalled.

“These include the sound of the SE train running along the North-South route, the engines of fishing boats around Phú Quý Island, the wooden boats and canoes of the Mekong Delta, and the fireworks in the sky over Nậm Rốm River in Điện Biên during the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory. The sounds of each era are born and also fade away. I want to preserve these sounds in this album as the sounds of the era '2025'."

2025' – Is It Good or Not? consists of 14 songs divided into two parts: Instrumental, with seven ensemble pieces, and Vocal, featuring five songs and two ensemble pieces. Combining modern sounds with traditional instruments, Dzung asserts that music knows no boundaries, expressed through the lyrical homeland genre that the album offers.

Special guests on the album include artists Hải Phượng, Trần Chánh Thảo, Phạm Anh Khoa and Lê Hoàng Phi. Dzung hopes that through 2025’ - Is It Good or Not, the audience will not only enjoy the music but also experience the culture and history of the country through each melody and the stories told through sound.

Dzung was born on January 29, 1989, in Hà Nội, in a family without an artistic background. He has been passionate about music and guitar since childhood, drawing inspiration from the band Da Vàng and learning guitar from Ty Sann, the group's guitarist.

Dzung is a multi-talented artist, known for his ability to blend tradition and modernity, leaving a mark in the Vietnamese music scene as a musician, producer and guitarist.

From 2022 to 2024, Dzung participated in events such as Rock Việt and the HOZO International Music Festival, and released the EP Dzanca Dzanvu (2023). He frequently performs Múa Sạp Xòe Hoa (The Dance of The People) – a programme combining traditional and modern music – at many major events.

Aside from his music career, Dzung is also an art-based creative director. — VNS