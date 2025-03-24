Ngọc’s story: a case of tuberculosis

Dr Mattias Larsson

Ngọc, a 12-year-old girl, was usually active and loved participating in school sports. However, over the past two months, she had been coughing persistently.

Her parents took her to several clinics, where she received antibiotic treatment five times. While her condition improved briefly, it soon worsened. She lost her appetite, lost 3kg in weight and sweated heavily at night. When she started coughing blood, her parents grew deeply concerned.

Hearing about Family Medical Practice’s reputation for paediatric care, they brought Ngọc to the clinic. The paediatrician listened to her symptoms, examined her and ordered an X-ray. The results showed abscesses and infiltrates in her lungs, suggesting tuberculosis (TB). To confirm the diagnosis, sputum tests for acid-fast bacilli and culture were conducted.

The doctor asked if anyone in the household had been coughing. Ngọc's mother recalled that her grandmother, who lived with them, had been coughing for months. The doctor explained that TB is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and can be fatal if untreated.

He also mentioned latent TB, where the bacteria remain dormant in the lungs for years before causing illness. Ngọc's mother remembered that her grandmother had been treated for a lung disease in her youth but had been reluctant to discuss it. The doctor noted that TB was once highly stigmatised in Việt Nam, especially among women, leading many to hide their symptoms.

Việt Nam faces a significant TB burden, with approximately 170,000 new cases and 11,000 to 12,000 deaths annually. TB is one of the leading causes of death from infectious diseases in the country. Challenges include the rise of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), limited healthcare access in rural areas, and the impact of co-infections like HIV.

Globally, TB remains a major health crisis. In 2022, an estimated 10.6 million people fell ill with TB, and 1.3 million died, making it the second-leading infectious killer after COVID-19. An additional 187,000 deaths occurred among people living with HIV, underscoring the link between TB and HIV co-infections.

Efforts to combat TB are ongoing. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and organisations like the Global Fund have supported diagnostics and treatment worldwide. However, disruptions in funding, such as the potential withdrawal of USAID – a major contributor to TB care in low-income countries, could hinder progress and increase transmission and mortality.

Việt Nam has made strides in TB control through national programmes, improved diagnostics, and public awareness campaigns. Despite these efforts, TB remains a critical issue, requiring continued investment in healthcare systems and public health initiatives.

Ngọc was diagnosed with TB and referred to the National Lung Hospital. Fortunately, her strain was not drug-resistant, and she responded well to treatment: two months of four drugs followed by four months of two drugs. When she returned, Ngọc and her family were relieved to have received the correct diagnosis and effective care. Family Medical Practice

*Dr Mattias Larsson is a paediatric doctor at FMP Hanoi and associate professor at Karolinska Institutet and has a long experience in research on infectious diseases. He has worked with the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit and the Ministry of Health of Vietnam. He is fluent in English, Swedish, Vietnamese, German and some Spanish.

