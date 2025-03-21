Crowds flock to ' The Shark Jaw' building for final check-in before demolition

HÀ NỘI — As news spread that the five-storey building, nicknamed 'Hàm Cá Mập' (The Shark Jaw), one of Hà Nội’s most controversial contemporary buildings on the northern bank of Lake Hoàn Kiếm, is set to be demolished, crowds of residents and tourists flocked to the site for one last visit.

The iconic building is being torn down before April 30 and large numbers have been heading to the lake to see it for themselves and, of course, for one last farewell photo.

In recent days, the area around Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square in Hoàn Kiếm District has been bustling with visitors eager to capture moments with the famed building, nicknamed due to its shape. The normally crowded square has become even livelier, as people enthusiastically check in with this architectural symbol of Hoàn Kiếm Lake before its removal.

Taking advantage of a weekday afternoon to snap some photos, Nguyễn Thị Đào, 23, from Thái Bình Province, was surprised to see so many people gathered there. Despite having lived and worked in Hà Nội for only a few years, she considers the location a familiar meeting spot whenever she strolls around the lake.

"Going to cafes in ‘The Shark Jaw' building has always been my go-to whenever there were music events at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square,” Đào said.

“Sitting up there, I could easily watch performances below while enjoying a panoramic view of the picturesque Hoàn Kiếm Lake."

Constructed between 1991 and 1993, on the site of a former tram station and Bách Hóa Bờ Hồ (department store), 'The Shark Jaw' building is known for its distinctive design, resembling a giant shark's mouth. Beyond its eye-catching architecture, the building's prime location at the heart of Hà Nội has made it a memorable landmark for locals and visitors alike.

For Huyền Trang, 39, a Hà Nội resident, the building holds cherished memories of her and her husband.

"We often came here for dates, enjoying meals and drinks at our favourite spots. Sitting together in the evening, looking out from at Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the shimmering Thê Húc Bridge, always felt warm and intimate," Trang recalled.

Meanwhile, for Thanh Hà, 62, who was born and raised in Hà Nội, 'The Shark Jaw' building has been an inseparable part of her daily life.

"I've taken many photos here over the years, but this final one before its removal feels the most sentimental," she said.

However, she agrees that dismantling the building to create a more open and valuable space for the surrounding area is a reasonable decision.

Despite the nostalgia, the influx of visitors has raised concerns about public order and traffic safety. The Hà Nội Traffic Police Department has urged residents and tourists not to stop, park or gather in large crowds on roads and pavements around Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, as it poses risks to both safety and urban aesthetics.

The multi storey building is scheduled for removal before the end of April, part of a broader urban renewal project. Once demolished, the space, combined with surrounding streets, will create a 1.2-hectare community area in Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square. This initiative is part of a major effort to renovate, enhance and revitalise the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area, a site of immense historical and cultural significance. VNS