Concert to commemorate celebrated musician Trịnh Công Sơn

HÀ NỘI — A concert commemorating the 24th anniversary of songwriter Trịnh Công Sơn's passing will take place at the Hanoi Opera House at 8pm on March 29 and 30.

The concert, named after the late artist’s famed song Em Còn Nhớ Hay Em Đã Quên (Do You Still Remember or Have You Forgotten?), will feature his other famous songs that have become familiar to a wide audience, such as Nắng Thủy Tinh (Glass Sunshine), Để Gió Cuốn Đi (Let the Wind Take it Away) or Xin Mặt Trời Ngủ Yên (Let the Sun Sleep Peacefully).

Saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn, along with singers Đức Tuấn, Bùi Lan Hương, Minh Thu, Lô Thủy, Tuấn Hiệp and young artists Thể Thiên and tlinh will perform at the event.

According to the artistic director of the concert and Director of the Vietnam Contemporary Arts Theatre Nguyễn Thị Quỳnh Trang, the Do You Still Remember or Have You Forgotten concert is not just a musical event, but also a journey to rediscover the profound spiritual values left by songwriter Trịnh Công Sơn.

His music, with its timeless melodies and philosophical lyrics, will forever be an endless source of inspiration for those who love the arts, she noted.

Considered as a family member by Sơn, saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn has been entrusted with the role of music director for major programmes for over 20 years since the late musician's passing, using his saxophone to honour the great artist.

This year, despite being affected by a stroke, Tuấn will still participate in the concert, performing two pieces: Em Đi Bỏ Lại Con Đường (You Leave the Path Behind) and Cát Bụi (Dust and Sand).

“In 2021, after the stroke, I had to practise each finger and my breath to play music as if I were a beginner, but Trịnh Công Sơn’s songs don’t need to be relearned,” he said.

“Years of arranging and playing hundreds of Trịnh's works have made the melodies seem deeply ingrained in my very being.”

Singer Lô Thủy will perform three songs at the concert. She said: “The music of Trịnh Công Sơn not only contains beautiful melodies, but also carries profound messages about love, humanity and life.”

Another artist featured at the event, singer Đức Tuấn, also said he was filled with emotions.

“I have sung Sơn's songs many times, but each time I immerse myself in those sweet, deep melodies, I experience strange feelings and discover new meanings in the lyrics,” he said.

“I realise that Trịnh Công Sơn's music is not just his own; it is a mirror reflecting the soul, allowing everyone who looks into it to see a part of themselves.”

Trịnh Công Sơn (1939–2001) was a renowned Vietnamese musician, composer and songwriter, often regarded as one of the most significant figures in Vietnamese music.

Throughout his life, Sơn dedicated himself to music. He lived solely for music, leaving behind over 600 songs. His music and poetry intertwined beautifully, creating works that have captivated millions of hearts across generations.

For what would have been his 80th birthday (February 28, 1939 - February 28, 2019), Google changed its Doodle on the Vietnamese homepage to feature his portrait alongside a guitar to honour him. This was the first time the Google Doodle celebrated a Vietnamese artist.

The lyrics in Sơn's works are always poetic and philosophical, with deep, poignant music that resonates with listeners. His songs have an endless appeal in the hearts of music lovers. Annual tribute concerts are always attended enthusiastically by large audiences.

He has become a legend in the Vietnamese music scene, part of the memory of many generations. Not only beloved domestically, Sơn also has wide international influence. His music has made a significant impact in countries like Japan and France. He was also the first Vietnamese musician to release an album that sold over two million copies. — VNS