Thai-Vietnamese cultural food street launched in Nakhon Phanom

BANGKOK — A Thai-Vietnamese Cultural Food Street has opened in Nakhon Phanom province, over 700 km northeast of Bangkok, Thailand.

The March 22 launch was co-organised by the Thai-Vietnamese Association in Nakhon Phanom and local authorities, with Governor Pratya Unphetwarakon, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Đinh Hoàng Linh, and hundreds of overseas Vietnamese in attendance.

Governor Pratya highlighted the food street’s role in boosting the local economy and attracting tourists. He noted that alongside landmarks such as the Hồ Chí Minh Memorial and the Thai-Vietnamese Cultural Street Gate, it further strengthens ties with Vietnamese localities.

Consul General Linh called the initiative a cultural milestone that deepens Việt Nam - Thailand relations. He stressed that their growing Enhanced Strategic Partnership provides a strong foundation for cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thìn, President of the Vietnamese Association in Thailand, welcomed the project as a step towards closer ties between Thai authorities and the Thai - Vietnamese community.

Nguyễn Đình Vị, a representative of the Nakhon Phanom chapter, said the street would showcase Vietnamese and Thai traditions through food and folk music. Initially open on Saturdays, it plans to expand to Fridays and Sundays. Local authorities have pledged logistical support, including security and designated vendor areas.

Part of wider efforts to promote Vietnamese culture in Thailand, the street features around 40 Vietnamese - Thai families offering traditional dishes such as giò chả (Vietnamese sausage), bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake), stuffed pork leg, and bún bò (Vietnamese beef noodle soup). — VNA