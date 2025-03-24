Politics & Law
Nine-year-old Vietnamese boy to compete at Chicago music competition

March 24, 2025 - 16:49
The nine-year-old boy won over the judges and the audience at the event with his captivating and professional performance skills.
Nguyễn Lee Hiếu received two top awards at the regional round in Việt Nam on March 22. Photo courtesy of organising board

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Lee Hiếu will compete in the final round at the Chicago International Music Competition and Festival in July, after wowing judges and audience members with his astonishing ukulele skills at an awards show in Việt Nam.

Hiếu surpassed hundreds of contestants to win the Gold Award and Champion Rising Star at the regional round in Việt Nam on March 22.

The nine-year-old boy won over the judges and viewers at the event with his captivating and professional performance skills. The judges were Professor Trần Thu Hà, conductor Craig Haggart and artist Tupitsyna Larisa.

A jury panel appreciated his performance, which showed his exceptional musical abilities as well as his professional performance skills and harmonic expression.

Hiếu, an Australian national, is studying at the International School of Hồ Chí Minh City (ISHCMC) and has been playing ukuele since the age of five.

He has won numerous awards, including first prize at the Rockfest Music International Competition in Malaysia in 2024 and first prize in the Guitar - Ukulele category for primary school students at the Grand Finale of the Hong Kong International Music Festival.

The Chicago International Music Competition will be held from July 16 to 24 in Chicago, US. The event is aimed at supporting the advancement of young musicians, fostering talent and providing opportunities for emerging artists. — VNS

