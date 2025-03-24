'Prince of love songs' becomes ambassador for environmental protection campaign

HÀ NỘI — Singer Hà Anh Tuấn has been officially announced as the ambassador for The Voiceless Forest, a campaign that aims to end the illegal use of wildlife in Việt Nam and contribute to the protection of ecosystems.

The Voiceless Forest is run by Save Vietnam’s Wildlife in collaboration with Viet Vision and STORII.

Tuấn was moved as he shared his experiences in the forests of Việt Nam with 20,000 audience members at his live concert Sketch a Rose in Hồ Chí Minh City on March 8 and 9.

"The forests are being destroyed to the point of silence. No more animal sounds. No more bird songs. Where have the animals gone? They have become delicacies on banquet tables, meaningless luxury jewellery or merely lifeless bodies in the depths of the forest.

"Twenty years is the time it takes to nurture and raise a child into adulthood, and it is also the time it takes for a species to vanish forever. Loss is happening fast, but recovery takes a lifetime," he said.

Tuấn also recounted an emotional trip to release wild animals with Save Vietnam’s Wildlife (SVW) in the campaign launch video. After witnessing a pangolin emerge from its rescue cage, joyfully returning to its vast forest home, the singer said: “Humans need freedom. So do wild animals. The world is not destroyed by evil people, but by the silence of good people.”

The Voiceless Forest campaign is not just a call to action, but also a long-term community initiative. Tuấn and Save Vietnam’s Wildlife aim for each individual to contribute through specific actions, such as refusing to use products made from wildlife, speaking out against wildlife consumption, boycotting restaurants and shops that deal in wildlife and reporting violations via the hotline at 18001522 or to local authorities.

Conservationist and director of Save Vietnam’s Wildlife Nguyễn Văn Thái noted: “We cannot live without nature. Healthy forests require a robust and diverse ecosystem, creating a sustainable environment for humans. If we do not act now, future generations will lose the chance to witness the beauty of the wild and face the degradation of our planet.”

“The Voiceless Forest campaign goes beyond raising awareness. It aims to change community behaviour. The campaign's goal is to establish a new social norm where the consumption of wildlife is condemned and receives greater attention.

“As singer Hà Anh Tuấn called for in the campaign launch video, Save Vietnam’s Wildlife, Viet Vision and STORII not only hope the community will cease illegal wildlife use but also encourage individuals to speak out — stressing that we need to act and not remain indifferent to what is happening.”

According to Thái, Save Vietnam’s Wildlife, Viet Vision and STORII will continue to launch various initiatives, including the establishment of a Mobile Nature Centre, to encourage the community towards practical actions.

Together with Tuấn, they are kicking off the Voiceless Forest campaign with its first action: a commitment to refuse products derived from wildlife.

Tuấn, 40, gained fame by finishing in the top three of the Sao Mai Điểm Hẹn (Morning Star – Rendezvous) contest in 2006. His albums Saigon Radio (2008), Cocktail (2010) and Street Rhythm (2015) were nominated for the Cống Hiến (Devotion) Award recognising outstanding contributions to the music industry.

He launched the music project See Sing Share, consisting of 10 episodes released on YouTube, at the end of 2016. This project led to a series of impactful live shows in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023, including Fragile, Sweet Memories, Romance - Người đàn ông & bông hoa trên ngực trái (Romance - The Man & the Flower on the Left Chest), Truyện Ngắn (Short Stories), Veston, Những Vết Thương Lành (Healing Wounds) and Chân Trời Rực Rỡ (Bright Horizon). — VNS