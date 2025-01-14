Politics & Law
U Minh District launches campaign against illegal wildlife consumption

January 14, 2025 - 16:23
A campaign called "Say No to Wild Animals" launched on Tuesday to combat the illegal hunting, trade and consumption of wildlife in U Minh Hạ District, Cà Mau province.
A campaign called "Say No to Wild Animals" launched on Tuesday to combat the illegal hunting, trade and consumption of wildlife in U Minh Hạ District, Cà Mau province. – Photo tienphong.vn

CÀ MAU — A campaign called "Say No to Wild Animals" was launched on Tuesday to combat the illegal hunting, trade and consumption of wildlife in U Minh Hạ District, the southern province of Cà Mau.

U Minh district currently encompasses U Minh Hạ National Park, a site dedicated to the strict management and conservation of biodiversity.

It is home to numerous rare and endangered wildlife species that are prioritised for protection against any exploitation.

However, the district faces challenges with the illegal hunting, trading, and consumption of illegal wildlife.

U Minh District Chairman Huỳnh Minh Nguyên said that protecting wildlife is crucial for both environmental sustainability and community health and safety.

U Minh District will implement measures to reduce wildlife consumption in restaurants and raise public awareness about the harms of wildlife trade.

The district established a team to promote wildlife protection and an interdisciplinary inspection team to ensure food safety in local eateries.

In addition, representatives from local restaurants and businesses signed commitments to abstain from illegal activities related to wildlife.

The event was co-organised by Save Việt Nam’s Wildlife (SVW) and the district’s People's Committee. – VNS

