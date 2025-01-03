Air quality in Hà Nội worst in the world today

HÀ NỘI — According to the IQAir air quality monitoring system, on Friday morning, Hà Nội reached brown levels (hazardous) of 309 and 302 in Tây Hồ District and the downtown area.

With an average air quality index (AQI) of 305, Hà Nội ranked as the most polluted city in the world.

It is also the most polluted city in Việt Nam, followed by Hải Phòng City with an AQI of 282.

According to VNAir application, apart from Hà Nội, which recorded "very unhealthy" purple levels, other areas such as Thái Bình with AQI 274, Bắc Giang AQI 249, and Hải Dương AQI 247 also experienced significant air pollution.

The AQI ranges from 0 to 500, with higher numbers indicating greater pollution and health impacts.

The Department of Environmental Pollution Control under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment advised the public to monitor air quality regularly to proactively mitigate the effects of air pollution.

The Health Environment Management Agency under the Ministry of Health recommended people to avoid prolonged outdoor activities or strenuous exercise and opt for indoor activities instead and avoid areas with high air pollution.

It also advised people to use masks that can filter fine dust and prioritise public transportation and limit the use of motorbikes and bicycles to reduce exposure to polluted air if outdoor activities in polluted areas are unavoidable. – VNS