Frost covers Fansipan in Sa Pa Town for first time in 2025

LÀO CAI — Due to the cold air plunging temperature below 0 degrees Celsius, frost has appeared on the top of Fansipan Mount in Sa Pa Town, the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai, from 5:30am on Sunday, according to the Sun World Fansipan Legend Tourist Area Management Board.

This is the first frost to appear on the 'Rooftop of Indochina' in the first days this year, creating a beautiful scene only seen in the northern highlands of Việt Nam in deep winter.

From Saturday night to Sunday morning, the temperature at the top of Fansipan Mount fluctuated between -1 degree Celsius and 0 degree Celsius, causing water condense into a thick layer of ice covering the walkway, railings, trees and grass on the top of the mountain at an altitude of 3,000m and higher.

Since then, the ice has been thick and showed no signs of melting.

The white ice and snow attract many tourists to enjoy the opportunity to admire the amazing scenery like in Europe.

Due to the influence of the cold air, on Sunday morning, the temperature in Lào Cai Province simultaneously dropped lower than the previous days.

At 7am the same day, the Sa Pa Meteorological Station observed the lowest temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

It is forecasted that in the coming days, the temperature on Fansipan peak will continue to be low, and frost may appear in the morning.

This is an opportunity for tourists to experience and admire the frost on Fansipan Mount. — VNS