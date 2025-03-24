Concert presents life and works by late celebrated pianist

HÀ NỘI — Music lovers will be transported into the musical world of late renowned pioneering pianist Thái Thị Lang (1915 - 2007) in a concert that will be held on CLEFS Stage of Art Meets Music Academy on March 26.

The concert, Senza Confini Lecture Recital #9, will feature her works including Le Chant Au Fill Des Ondes, Fêtes du Tết and Album pour Piano. All the works will be performed by pianist Nguyễn Anh Tùng, offering the audience not only a musical experience, but also a journey to explore the cultural values within each melody.

As one of Việt Nam’s pioneering female pianists and composers, Thái Thị Lang left a profound mark on the country's classical music scene. A graduate of the Paris Conservatory, she was renowned not only for her performance career but also for her compositions that elegantly blended Western musical techniques with Vietnamese folk influences.

Tùng is a pianist, educator and scholar known for his work connecting performance, pedagogy and research. He has made significant contributions to studying and spreading the musical heritage of Thái Thị Lang to modern audiences.

Senza Confini Lecture Recital #9 is free admission for all classical music enthusiasts. For further information, please contact email amm@artmeetsmusic.edu.vn or phone 081.29.34568. — VNS