ASEAN photography exhibition to celebrate cultural diversity

NGHỆ AN — A captivating exhibition showcasing vivid images of people and member countries of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) will be held in May in Nghệ An Province, the homeland of President Hồ Chí Minh.

Over the course of ten days, from May 10 to 20, the exhibition will be an integral part of the Sen Village Festival celebrating the 135th birthday of Việt Nam’s national hero, President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025).

The event is organised by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in partnership with Nghệ An’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The exhibition will unveil 200 captivating photographs, offering a kaleidoscopic view of ASEAN’s cultural and geographical diversity. Among these, 50 images by Vietnamese photographers will spotlight the nation’s unique beauty, while the remaining 150 photos, captured by photographers from other ASEAN countries, will paint a broader picture of the region's rich tapestry of life.

Through the photographs, visitors will experience authentic portrayals of the landscapes and people of ASEAN. The photographs promise to transport audiences into the vibrant essence, cultural heritage and dynamic growth of this united and diverse region. — VNS