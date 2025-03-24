Miss Universe 2019 recognises Phan Huy for wedding dress design

HÀ NỘI — Miss Universe 2019 and former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi said 'I Do' to her husband on Saturday, looking stunning in a wedding dress made by Phan Huy, a renowned fashion designer from Việt Nam.

The record-breaking Miss Universe titleholder almost broke the internet on Sunday afternoon as she shared the news of her star-studded nuptials at the splendid Belair Pavillion in Cape Winelands, South Africa.

She tied the knot with her longtime partner Luthando Mluleki Bolowana at a ceremony attended by friends, family and industry colleagues.

The bride was graceful in a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder gown embellished with intricate, handmade 3D embroidery and a train that extended more than two metres behind her. The masterpiece was crafted by the esteemed Vietnamese designer Phan Huy, famous for dressing luminaries around the world.

Huy said Miss South Africa contacted him late last year to order the dress after seeing his new collection.

"Among many brands, she chose this dress because she loved the elegance and purity. I was very happy to create the design for her special day," he said.

It took Huy and his staff about 700 hours to complete the dress, particularly its hundreds of hand-crafted organza flowers. Four craftsmen attached the 3D flowers and more than 14 different types of beads, creating a striking effect.

Huy said due to the distance, Tunzi sent her measurements to him. Luckily, the dress fit her perfectly on the first try.

He said that designing a wedding dress is a lot of pressure, but also a happy job. The dress must make the bride remember one of the most beautiful moments in her life. Brides come to the designer with trust and hope, so he must try hard to meet expectations, he added.

Huy said that during the face-to-face meeting, Tunzi expressed her love for his unique yet elegant, feminine and pure designs.

Stylist Thobeka Mbane came up with the idea for Tunzi's look. The beauty queen kept her hair in a simple bun and wore small earrings and nude makeup to maximise the dress's beauty.

On her Instagram, Tunzi tagged Huy and wrote: "@phanhuy.official thank you so much for understanding the vision and bringing it to life perfectly the way we had imagined."

Tunzi, 32, was the first black woman from South Africa to be crowned Miss Universe.

Born in a poor rural area in the Eastern Cape province, she is known for her love of learning, inspired by her grandmother.

Books helped her to change from a shy girl to an activist for women. Zozibini has a bachelor's degree in Public Relations from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. She currently works in the media industry in the United States.

Phan Huy, born as Phan Nguyễn Nguyên Huy in 1999 in Quảng Trị Province, is a rising star in the Vietnamese fashion industry. In 2023, he became known for his collection La Monyenne Région, which made him the valedictorian of the Fashion Design Department of HCM City University of Architecture.

His designs are mainly in glamorous and romantic styles. The designer made his mark with the collections Afterglow at Tam Giang Lagoon and Lost in the Cavern.

The young couturier has dressed many prolific figures, including celebrities, royalty and politicians, and has taken part in Paris fashion shows.

Among the celebrities dressed by the designer are singer/model Hồ Ngọc Hà, actress Thanh Hằng, singer Chi Pu, actress Heart Evangelista, fashonista Stephania Morales and model Anna Olbrycht. VNS