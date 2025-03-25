Vietnamese Culture Week celebrated at Russia university

MOSCOW – Vietnamese Culture Week has been held at Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) in Moscow to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification of Việt Nam (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The event featured a variety of activities designed to showcase the richness and diversity of Vietnamese culture to the international community.

Its highlight was a gala night titled "Journey of Reunification," which presented the most iconic cultural elements from Vietnam’s three regions - North, Central, and South - through music, traditional attire, cuisine, and dialects.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Hải Đăng, Deputy Secretary of the Vietnamese Party Committee in Russia, emphasised the profound significance of Việt Nam’s reunification, calling it a lasting source of pride for all Vietnamese people.

He expressed confidence that younger generations studying abroad will carry forward this spirit, helping shape a new era of national development.

Vyacheslav Sokolov, head of student affairs for Asian countries at RUDN, highlighted the growing reputation of Vietnamese students’ cultural performances within the university’s multicultural and multilingual environment.

expressed his delight at the increasing number of Vietnamese students enrolling at RUDN and his belief that their experiences in Russia would leave a lasting impact, strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

Nguyễn Thị Thương, President of the Vietnamese Student Association at RUDN, underscored the importance of cultural promotion as a key mission for Vietnamese students. As part of Vietnamese Culture Week, exhibitions on Vietnam were held across multiple buildings within the campus. Additionally, international students had the opportunity to enjoy traditional cuisine from different regions of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS