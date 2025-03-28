Việt Nam is the fastest growing tourism destination in Southeast Asia: Bloomberg

HÀ NỘI — The US news website Bloomberg.com has recently issued a report highlighting Việt Nam as the fastest growing tourism destination in Southeast Asia.

The global data and media service said that looser visa policies, nonstop flights and luxurious hotels opening on pristine islands are among the factors raising Việt Nam’s profile this year.

"Thailand may be fully in the spotlight where Southeast Asian tourism is concerned. Its starring role in Season 3 of The White Lotus has supercharged vacationers’ (already high) interest," Bloomberg stated.

"But there’s a neighbouring destination that’s one-upping it in terms of growth: Việt Nam now ranks as the third-most-visited country in Southeast Asia, with 17.5 million international arrivals in 2024, edging ahead of Singapore. It follows Malaysia, which claims 25 million visitors, and Thailand, at the top spot with 35 million," it noted.

The US media service also praised Việt Nam as the regional leader in terms of its tourism recovery pace compared to 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The country has regained 98 per cent of that business, outpacing all of its neighbours, including Thailand and Singapore.

And by all accounts, Việt Nam’s popularity is continuing to soar. Nearly four million international tourists visited in January and February, representing an increase of 30.2 per cent year over year, Bloomberg stated, citing figures from the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Việt Nam is setting its sights high, aiming to attract 22-23 million international visitors this year. While ambitious, this target reflects the country’s steadfast commitment to positioning tourism as a key pillar of economic growth.

Despite the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation wrought by natural disasters, the country's tourism sector has staged a stunning recovery.

However, industry experts caution against overconfidence, noting that while its progress is impressive, the sector cannot afford to become complacent.

To achieve these goals, the focus will be on enhancing quality, professionalism, sustainability and brand promotion. Efforts will be made to improve service standards, offer premium tourism products and provide exceptional, memorable experiences for visitors.

The economic challenges of 2024, marked by natural disasters, including widespread flooding, could have derailed the tourism resurgence. Yet, the VNAT reported that the country achieved the highest tourism recovery rate in Southeast Asia. VNS