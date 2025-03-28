Venezuelan professor bridges culture, bringing Việt Nam’s values to Latin America nation

HÀ NỘI — A Venezuelan professor has introduced Việt Nam’s history, values and martial arts to students in the Latin American country through his passionate academic mission.

While visiting the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, Professor Jose Javier Diaz Macadan, head of the “Việt Nam in Hồ Chí Minh’s era” department under the National Experimental Polytechnic University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA), said that spreading Vietnamese values is not just a political task, but a mission from the heart. His classes have attracted numerous students, creating a vibrant academic space for exploring the journey of a nation that rose from the ashes of war to become a global influence.

Topics on President Hồ Chí Minh not only highlights the Vietnamese revolutionary leader’s life, career, and contributions but also help students have a better insight into his personal qualities, intellect, humanism, morality, and lifestyle.

As a martial arts expert with more than 30 years of experience, Macadan is passionate about introducing Vovinam, Việt Nam’s traditional martial art, to the UNEFA. With support from the embassy, he is working to establish connections with the Việt Nam Vovinam Federation to make the plan a reality.

Vietnamese Ambassador Vũ Trung Mỹ praised the UNEFA and Macadan’s efforts, promising continued support for initiatives that help strengthen mutual understanding as well as the traditional relations between the two nations.

He noted that with the professor’s plan to widely establish Vovinam instruction, Venezuela is set to become the first Latin American country to have a Vovinam martial arts club. — VNA/VNS