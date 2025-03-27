Đỗ quyên flowers paint Indochina’s roof in spectacular hues

HÀ NỘI — Fansipan mountain in Sa Pa Township, the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai, is in its best shape of the year with đỗ quyên (Rhododendron) flower now in full bloom, offering visitors multiple natural, cultural and festive experiences.

At the misty heights of Fansipan, a spectacular natural landscape unfolds each April, transforming the area into a colourful canvas of đỗ quyên blossoms. Situated above 2,000m above the sea level, the destination offers travellers an unparalleled experience of one of nature's most breathtaking displays.

Unlike other đỗ quyên viewing locations that require arduous multi-day trekking or tree climbing and flycams to take photos, Fansipan provides an unprecedented opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the floral spectacle.

Alongside trekking tours, visitors could ride the Sun World Fansipan Legend cable car system to the top of the mountain, transforming what would traditionally be a three-day trek into a mere 15m journey. From the cabin’s panoramic views, visitors are treated to a mesmerising vista of cumulus clouds like fluffy and white cotton balls in the sky, and expansive forests adorned with red, pink, white, and yellow đỗ quyên blooms.

The Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area creates Việt Nam’s first dedicated đỗ quyên walking path, featuring 60m of carefully designed trails winding through 30 ancients đỗ quyên trees, some aged between 300-400 years. Here, visitors can intimately experience magnificent flowers, gently breathing in their sweet, delicate fragrance and capturing photographs of these exquisite blossoms in the most personal way possible.

Local folklore has that touching the đỗ quyên trunks not only marks a meaningful journey to the roof of Indochina but also promises good fortune for travellers on their upcoming adventures. — VNA/VNS