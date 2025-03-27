Politics & Law
Young Photography Festival 2025 to take place in August

March 27, 2025 - 10:26
The sixth Young Photography Festival 2025 is open to eligible Vietnamese citizens aged 18-35, residing at home or abroad. The festival welcomes entries into two categories - realistic and conceptual photos

 

Some of 17 outstanding pieces will be awarded.at the sixth Young Photography Festival 2025. VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked its Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition (DFAPX) to co-operate with relevant agencies to organise the sixth Young Photography Festival 2025 this August.

The festival will be among activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

It is open to eligible Vietnamese citizens aged 18-35, residing at home or abroad. The festival welcomes entries into two categories - realistic and conceptual photos.

The theme for realistic works is “ The era of the nation's rise”. Thus, submissions to this category should reflect contemporary life, people, culture, landscapes, nature, and efforts to build and protect the homeland of Việt Nam.

The organising committee encourages works that depict Việt Nam's growth and development. The works must be created with traditional realistic methods. Meanwhile, conceptual works utilise technical and technological means for creative expression. Those created by artificial intelligence (AI) are nor accepted.

The theme for the conceptual photography category is open, featuring issues relevant to youth; thoughts, opinions, and ideas about life, and other contents aimed at the values of truth, goodness, and beauty.

The organising committee will select approximately 160 entries for an exhibition, with 17 outstanding pieces to be awarded.

Held biennially, the festival aims to cultivate and promote the talent of young photographers. — VNA/VNS

