Traditional festivals drive tourism growth in Hòa Bình

HÒA BÌNH — With its rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in folk traditions, Hòa Bình Province is leveraging festivals to drive tourism growth.

Home to the Mường ethnic group, which makes up over 60 per cent of the local population, Hòa Bình’s festivals not only reflect the aspirations for prosperity and happiness but also attract visitors eager for cultural experiences.

Spring is a particularly vibrant time in the province, with numerous traditional Mường festivals such as Khai Hạ, Chùa Tiên and Đình Kênh taking place. These events strengthen community bonds while drawing large numbers of tourists.

Among them, the Khai Hạ Festival - also known as the 'going down to the field', or forest-opening festival - is a major spiritual and cultural event for the Mường people. It marks the beginning of the l

Lunar New Year and serves as an occasion for the four major Mường regions - Mường Bi (Tân Lạc), Mường Vang (Lạc Sơn), Mường Thàng (Cao Phong), and Mường Động (Kim Bôi) - to pay tribute to their ancestors who pioneered wet rice cultivation, a cornerstone of Việt Nam's ancient civilisation.

Another popular site is the Thác Bờ Temple, a renowned spiritual and ecological tourism destination nestled in the scenic Hòa Bình Lake area. Every year, the temple attracts thousands of visitors, particularly during its annual festival from the second day of the first lunar month until the end of the third lunar month. According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, some days saw more than 4,000 visitors this year.

Additionally, the Mông ethnic community in Hang Kia and Pà Cò communes, Mai Châu District, celebrates the Gầu Tào festival, while the Thái ethnic group in Chiềng Châu Commune holds the Xên Mường festival, a key cultural event for the Thái people.

According to Bùi Kim Phúc, head of the cultural management division at the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, spring festivals play a crucial role in preserving cultural heritage, educating people about local history and unlocking Hòa Bình’s tourism potential for both domestic and international visitors.

Sùng Y Múa, owner of Y Múa Homestay in Hang Kia commune, shared that her two homestays were fully booked a month in advance for the Gầu Tào Festival.

She expressed her hope for increased investment in transportation infrastructure, accommodation, and high-quality tourism services to improve local livelihoods and further boost the provincial economy.

For Phạm Anh Thơ from Thanh Hóa Province, who attended the Gầu Tào Festival for the first time, the experience was unforgettable. She participated in ném pao (ball throwing), walking on stilts, and playing the khèn (panpipe), a traditional Mông musical instrument.

“I was truly impressed by the stunning Mông girls in vibrant ethnic attire, their outfits adorned with silver ornaments, dancing to the melodic sounds of the khen. It was a magical experience, and my family will definitely return next spring,” she said.

Looking ahead, Quách Thị Kiều, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, affirmed that local authorities are committed to preserving the historical and cultural significance of traditional festivals while integrating them into tourism development strategies to promote economic and social growth.

This year, Hàa Bình’s tourism sector plans to launch multiple initiatives to raise public awareness about culture’s role in socio-economic development. The goal is to preserve Việt Nam's national heritage while fostering a culturally rich, globally integrated tourism industry.

During the Lunar New Year holiday, Hòa Bình welcomed over 250,000 visitors, including nearly 6,000 foreign tourists and over 244,200 domestic travellers, marking a 25 per cent year-over-year increase.

Total revenue from tourism services reached VNĐ132 billion (US$5.18 million), up 11.8 per cent from the same period last year. — VNS