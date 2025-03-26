National Tourism Year 2025 kicks off in Huế

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — The People's Committee of Huế City held the opening ceremony of National Tourism Year – Huế 2025 and Huế Festival 2025 under the banner theme 'Huế – Ancient Capital, New Destiny'.

Huế National Tourism Year 2025 is a culturally significant event associated with the 50th anniversary of Thừa Thiên-Huế Province's liberation and Huế becoming a municipality.

Through 22 editions, Huế has twice been honoured and asked to host the National Tourism Year, this year and in 2012.

This reaffirms the city’s prominent position on Việt Nam’s and the world’s tourism map and reflects the government’s commitment to its socio-economic development, particularly in the tourism sector.

The opening ceremony featured a grand and captivating artistic performance titled 'The River’s Serenade', which was divided into three parts all around the concepts of water: 'Legends of a River', 'Rivers in Harmony' and 'New Currents of the Rivers'.

The event brought together over 800 performers, singers and renowned artists, along with international art troupes from China and South Korea.

Within the framework of the drive for visitors to Huế and the Huế Festival 2025, there will be four main groups of activities across all four seasons, featuring over 170 national and provincial events.

With such events, Thừa Thiên-Huế expects to attract about 4.8 - 5 million visitors this year, with international tourists accounting for approximately 38 - 40 per cent of the total number of visitors. Total tourism revenue is forecast to reach around VNĐ10.8 trillion - 11.2 trillion (US$423.57 million – 439.26 million).

Huế, located in central Việt Nam, is a city steeped in history and culture as the former imperial capital of the Nguyễn Dynasty.

The city is renowned for its historic monuments, including the Imperial City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has majestic palaces and temples.

To date, eight world heritage sites that have been preserved by the province have been recognised by UNESCO.

Huế Festival Week 2024 attracted about 100,000 visitors. — VNS