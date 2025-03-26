Creative art space opens at East Sea Park

ĐÀ NẴNG — A unique artistic creative space event ‘My Little Đà Nẵng’ will be organised at the central city’s East Sea Park on March 27-31, an offering an immersive artistic experience for local people and tourists.

The event’s organisers said an interactive memory corner will help participants explore Đà Nẵng’s stories through mysterious ‘blind boxes’ at ‘Đà Nẵng Behind the Scenes’, and they will be able to share personal recollections of the city.

A giant mosaic art exhibition will feature a visual journey through 50 years of Đà Nẵng’s development, with 50 stunning paintings assembled into a giant ‘Đà Nẵng- aspiration to the sea’.

A graffiti wall art performance and exhibition will demonstrate a live performances by street artists Knee Jert, Cunky Nguyễn Hoàng Việt and Sơn Shadow.

The event will also be reserving a special creative space for kids offering an experience of sand painting, traditional pottery making and mosaic art, along with origami and vibrant yarn installations.

Students from local universities and art centres including Đà Nẵng Đông Á University, Đà Nẵng Architecture University and the city’s art centre will perform traditional woodblock printing on canvas bags, teach at sketch exhibitions and workshops and offer up marbling fan painting and art games.

The event will open at the public zone of the beach-front park from 5pm on March 27. — VNS