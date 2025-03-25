VITM Hanoi 2025 to focus on green destinations

HÀ NỘI — The annual Việt Nam International Travel Mart (VITM) will feature 450 booths, attracting the participation of 60 tourism promotion agencies from both domestic and international markets, eight airlines, 16 countries and territories, along with over 600 businesses, the Việt Nam Tourism Associaton confirmed at a press conference on March 25.

This year’s event is themed 'Developing Green Destinations, Elevating Vietnam’s Tourism' and will be held between April 10 - 13 at the ICE Hanoi International Exhibition Centre, at the Cultural Friendship Palace, No 91 Trần Hưng Đạo, Hà Nội.

Particular focus will be on spreading the goal of developing Việt Nam's tourism towards sustainable and green growth.

Speaking at the press conference, Cao Thị Ngọc Lan, Vice President of the Việt Nam Tourism Association (VITA), said it will be building on the VITM Hà Nội 2024 fair, which had the theme 'Việt Nam Tourism Goes Green for Sustainable Development'.

This introduced a new trend to Việt Nam's tourism, developing responsible tourism linked to environmental conservation for sustainable development.

“Continuing this, at the 2025 fair, VITM will announce and introduce Việt Nam’s typical green destinations, attractive and diverse green tourism products to attract businesses and visitors to the fair,” Lan said.

At the VITM Hà Nội 2025 fair, visitors will have many exciting experiences through promotional programmes including across tours, airline tickets, hotel rooms, OCOP local products and many attractive destinations across the country.

So far, over 1,200 appointments have been made through the VITM system.

At the fair, the VITA will set up an area showcasing some of the achievements of the digital transformation programme, including introducing applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and robots in the tourism, hotel and service sectors.

Regarding tourism promotion activities, the fair will feature many business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) meetings, as well as various international and domestic tourism promotion activities, introducing products, destinations, promotional packages, and new tourism technologies and trends, along with programmes and tourism events from domestic and international locations.

Within the expo, there will be a forum 'Developing Green Destinations, Elevating Vietnam’s Tourism' on April 11, which is expected to welcome 300 delegates including representatives from government agencies, tourism experts from Việt Nam and abroad, business leaders and destination management agencies, as well as media agencies.

The delegates will exchange and discuss ideas around the development of green destinations in tourism, implementing initiatives for reaching out and expanding the market for green tourism business models, and promoting digital transformation to boost the development of Việt Nam's tourism in general and green tourism in particular.

The 'Việt Nam Tourism Enterprises and Individuals of 2024' award ceremony is also a regular activity of the VITA, honouring exemplary businesses and individuals in the tourism sector for their outstanding achievements and positive contributions. The ceremony, which covers areas such as accommodation, travel and tourism services, is scheduled for the afternoon of April 10.

At the fair, many localities, destinations, and businesses will organise their specific tourism promotion activities, such as the 'Promote and Promote Quảng Nam Tourism' conference, the tourism promotion conference of Bắc Giang province with the theme 'Bắc Giang – A Green Destination of Việt Nam Tourism' and the introduction of the ITE 2025 exhibition in HCM City.

Visitors can look forward to the VITM art performances, always vibrant and colourful, with special shows for the traditional cultural elements of art troupes from both domestic and international locations, performing on the main stage of the fair.

In addition there will be tuna processing performances by a chef from Phú Yên, cultural art troupes from Đà Nẵng and performances from Malaysia, Taiwan (China), and others.

VITM Hà Nội 2025 is not just a tourism fair but also a platform for exchange, cooperation and sustainable development for Việt Nam’s tourism industry.

VITM Hà Nội 2025 is especially meaningful because 2025 is a year of green transformation and digital transformation in the tourism sector, while Việt Nam’s tourism is promoting international tourism and building and positioning the country’s tourism brand in the international market, Lan said. - VNS