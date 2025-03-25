A thrilling night safari at Sài Gòn Zoo & Botanical Gardens

HCM CITY — When night falls over Sài Gòn, a new world awakens at the Sài Gòn Zoo & Botanical Gardens. The latest adventure experience, 'When Night Falls', has been drawing significant interest, offering a rare chance to experience nocturnal wildlife.

At 10pm on March 22, even after the night tour had officially ended, young visitors were still arriving, eager to join the experience. This enthusiasm highlights the growing appeal of nighttime wildlife exploration.

Among the first visitors was Nguyễn Gia Cát Tường, a young animal lover: "I was really impressed by the hyena — it looked so wild and had a laugh that was actually quite scary. I also wanted to see the famous raccoon, Công Thị Ten Nơ, and the white tiger, which has an interesting story."

For Bùi Thanh Thủy from Tân Bình District, the tour was unforgettable.

"I found out about this night safari on Facebook and decided to take my child. Watching animals at night is completely different. You get to witness the hunting behaviours of predators — it almost feels like you are their prey! It was a little scary but thrilling."

Into the darkness: a silent adventure

Before stepping into the darkened zoo, guides remind visitors to "walk softly, speak quietly". This simple rule heightens the anticipation, making every sound and movement more immersive.

Deputy director of the Sài Gòn Zoo Nguyễn Thanh Nhựt explained the tour's inspiration: "Many visitors were disappointed when they couldn’t see certain animals during the day. We realised that many species are nocturnal and spend daylight hours resting. This led to the idea of a night safari, allowing guests to witness nocturnal behaviours firsthand."

Visitors can observe predators like tigers, leopards and hyenas in their natural hunting state, along with herbivores and water birds that are most active after sunset. Highlights include the majestic king cobra and reticulated python, which exhibit unique nocturnal hunting behaviours. The elusive leopard, known for its incredible camouflage skills, can also be seen resting or stalking prey from high branches.

Another rare sighting is the fire-coloured fox, a stunning predator with a striking red and black coat. Visitors also have the chance to encounter the playful raccoon, whose mischievous antics add a lighthearted touch to the adventure.

An unforgettable experience for all ages

Twelve-year-old Trần Khương Duy from District 6 was overjoyed. "Some animals that sleep during the day are so lively at night! I really liked the tiger—it looked so cool and powerful. This tour was super fun and exciting," he said.

One of the most fascinating aspects is witnessing animals’ glowing eyes in the dark — a natural adaptation that helps them hunt and navigate in low light. This rare opportunity allows visitors to observe wildlife in a way that’s nearly impossible during the day.

Currently, the night safari is available only on Saturday nights. According to Deputy Director Nhựt, Sài Gòn Zoo follows strict animal welfare standards. The tour was carefully designed to ensure minimal disturbance to the animals, considering lighting, sound and human interaction.

"Expanding the night tour could be beneficial for awareness and education," Nhựt noted, "but we must carefully balance it with the animals’ needs. Both nocturnal and diurnal species require time to rest".

A deeper connection with wildlife

Beyond mere observation, the night safari offers interactive experiences. Knowledgeable guides provide fascinating insights into each species' behaviours, habits and even the humorous backstories behind their names and personalities.

Hoàng Thùy Duyên, a 22-year-old traveller from Hà Nội, made a spontaneous decision to join the tour. "I heard about it just a few days ago and rushed to register. At first, there were no spots available, but I got lucky. I’m so glad I did! I especially loved watching the raccoon family — they were so adorable!"

A final unique aspect of the night safari is the tranquil experience of exploring the zoo at night. Unlike the city’s usual hustle and bustle, visitors can immerse themselves in a peaceful world, listening to the sounds of nature and embracing the mysterious beauty of the nighttime wilderness. This extraordinary escape combines education, adventure and a deep appreciation for wildlife, making it a must-try for nature lovers and thrill-seekers alike. — VNS