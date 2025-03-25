Hot ticket concert arrives in the north in June

HÀ NỘI — The fifth concert of Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Call me by Fire) will be held in the north this June, following two sell-out concerts in HCM City, its organisers have announced.

The two-night mega event on March 22-23, featured dazzling performances from 33 talented artists and their crew, proving hugely popular, with over 40,000 in the audience.

Familiar songs from the reality show's performances were completely refreshed, with changes in singers, costumes, stories and even arrangements, creating an appealing musical and visual feast for the crowd.

The much-anticipated event also provided the audience with a chance to reconnect with the familiar stage and behind-the-scenes life of their beloved artists. They witnessed the affection among the artists, as well as the humorous and playful stories they shared with those watching.

With the latest Call me by Fire concert, the 33 artists took the audience on cultural exploration journey through the three regions of Việt Nam, featuring songs like Mưa Trên Phố Huế (The Rain in Huế City), Chiếc Khăn Piêu (The Piêu Scarf) and Một Vòng Việt Nam (Around Việt Nam).

“The standout performance for me was definitely Trống Cơm (Cylindrical Drum). It beautifully blends traditional elements with modern flair, creating a captivating experience that truly resonates,” said fan Nguyễn Phương Thảo, who had travelled from Hà Nội

“I couldn't help but feel a deep sense of pride for our rich cultural heritage, presented in such an innovative way.”

The concert also set a Guinness World Record for being an event with 'The Largest Number of Participants Wearing Traditional Vietnamese Costumes'. About 5,000 attendees gathered for the concert in various traditional outfits from Việt Nam’s ethnic groups. This record was validated by Kirimura Kazuyoshi, an international Guinness record referee, using a camera scanning system.

At the conclusion of the two concert nights in HCM City, the producers announced the upcoming release of the film Call me by Fire, set to premiere in May at the Galaxy Cinema chain. This will be alongside the fifth concert, which is scheduled to take place in June in a northern locality: "Most likely in Hà Nội," said organisers. — VNS