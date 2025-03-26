In't award-winning pianist performs in hometown

Winning third prize at the Leeds International Piano Competition last year has made Vietnamese Lương Khánh Nhi known worldwide. The competition is ranked fifth among the top ten most prestigious international piano competitions in the world.

This is the greatest achievement by any Vietnamese musician in over 40 years, following Đặng Thái Sơn's first-place win at the Chopin International Piano Competition in 1980.

Nhi will perform with Sun Symphony Orchestra in March 29 in Hà Nội. Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Bình talked to Nhi about her career.

You will perform Sergei Prokofive’s Piano Concerto No.3 at the upcoming concert. This piece earned you the third prize and the Lady Roslyn Lyons bronze medal at the Leeds International Piano Competition last year. Why is this piece meaningful to you?

I first listened to this concerto when I was around eight or nine, and it quickly became one of my favourite concertos of all time. I had always dreamt of performing it with an orchestra, and the fact that I now have the opportunity to play it with multiple orchestras is beyond anything I could have imagined.

I feel incredibly fortunate to share this music with audiences and this time, it’s even more special because I get to perform it in my hometown.

You have performed the piece with different orchestras and conductors including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and the Michigan University Symphony Orchestra. Could you tell something about your performance this time and how do you rehearse with the Sun Symphony Orchestra?

I’ve been incredibly lucky to perform this concerto with different orchestras, but each time feels fresh and exciting - if not even more so - because I discover new things every time I play it.

I previously worked with Maestro Olivier Ochanine and the Sun Symphony Orchestra in January, and I was in awe of how incredible they sounded. I can’t wait to collaborate with them again.

Do you leave anything for improvisation at the performance, or do you play it exactly the same as in the rehearsal?

The setting of a performance naturally brings a different energy compared to a rehearsal. During rehearsals, I may focus on connecting with the orchestra and I want to not just play with them but also play for them.

But in a concert, there’s an additional dimension - the audience. Each performance is unique, just as one never delivers the same speech twice. Music is spoken differently every time, and it is heard differently as well.

Your recent award is regarded as the greatest achievement by a Vietnamese contestant in over 40 years? What do you think?

It is truly an honour, and I feel incredibly grateful. But I know that there is still so much for me to learn and grow. I owe everything to my family, teachers and friends, whose unwavering love and support have guided me on this journey.

You’ve won numerous international competitions. Which one has best help springboard your musical career?

Each competition has played an important role in my growth, both as a musician and as a person. They are stepping stones, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without these invaluable experiences.

Could you tell us about your music family? Did you have any early influences as you begin with piano?

Both of my parents are musicians, and my first piano teacher was my aunt. My grandmother believed that all her children should study music, which was quite forward thinking at the time.

My brother and I both studied at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music from a young age, but we eventually took different paths - while I pursued classical piano, he moved to Germany and became one of the most versatile musicians I know. He plays guitar, double bass and piano, and he also composes and produces his own music.

What upcoming projects or performances are you particularly excited about? Could you tell about your current work?

Each of my upcoming projects is unique in its own way, so it’s difficult to choose just one. After performing the concerto with the Sun Symphony Orchestra, I will give a solo recital at my alma mater, the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music in Singapore.

In late April, I’ll spend a week making music with Dame Imogen Cooper in France, and in early June, I’ll be returning to Leeds, something I’m both thrilled and grateful for.

In addition, I am finishing my dissertation for my doctoral degree at the University of Michigan and will be graduating this December. I’m also working on my debut CD, hopefully to be released next year, so please look forward to it.

What do you like to do when you are not playing the piano?

I love travelling - just walking around and exploring new places, especially museums, brings me so much joy and inspiration. When I don’t have time to travel, I find satisfaction in cleaning and tidying my space.

It gives me an immediate sense of accomplishment, and I enjoy the feeling of achieving something, even in small ways, every day. — VNS