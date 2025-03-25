Student art showcase 2025 opens at University of Fine Arts

HÀ NỘI — A special exhibition has opened at the Art Space of the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts in central Hà Nội showcasing outstanding artworks by students at the VNUFA.

A total of 159 selected creations of different styles and materials are displayed at the event as a way to express the young generation artists' thinking and understanding about life and art.

They have been selected by the school's Art Council from 239 artworks with diverse compositions of materials and genres by students from all training majors of the UNFA including painting, graphics, sculpture, art pedagogy, theory, history and art criticism.

The annual event themed 'VNUFA Student Art Showcase 2025' is held as part of a series of activities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the school (1925-2025) and the 94th founding of Việt Nam Youth Union (March 26, 1931-2025).

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Dr Đặng Thị Phong Lan, Principal of the VNUFA praised the students and their creativity and enthusiastic in study through outstanding artworks as a great contribution to the construction and development of the art university.

Lan highlighted their exhibited works as a result of quality training and studying, saying it helps not only introduce to the public the creative achievements of the students but also encourage them to continually pursue their artistic career in the future.

It is also a proof of a more standard operation and development of the school, according to the principal.

The exhibition will be open until April 3 at the VNUFA'S Art Space, 42 Yết Kiêu Street, Hà Nội, with free admission from 8.30am to 5pm from Monday to Sunday.

Based in downtown Hà Nội, VNUFA was formerly known as the Indochina School of Fine Arts and has through the years, attendees were told, been hugely significant in terms of being a cradle for Vietnamese art.

The school is one of the leading institutions on training fine arts in Việt Nam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Its operation and development focus on Vietnamese modern fine arts training, researching and creating associated with the historical contexts and current tasks of the country.

Guided by the core values of 'Identity – Creativity – Humanity', the VNUFAs has upheld its century-old tradition of education. Alongside mastering underlying skills, students are encouraged to create with an independent mindset, confident in their unique artistic identity.

Additionally, the aesthetic values preserved over nearly a century continue to be inherited intact.

The artworks have shown many young student artists' exploration capacity by applying new artistic expression methods, including installation, video art, book art, and photography. They also prove that creation is a key focus, seen as essential for students' studying and improvement at the VNUFA.

Embracing ongoing learning and diversity, students of the VNUFA have also shown they are themselves proudly continuing the legacy of the school's 100 years of artistic tradition.

Phạm Thị Khánh Huyền, a talented painter working in oils, said this was the second time one of her pieces had been selected to exhibit at the annual event.

Huyền felt proud to be a student at the VNUFA, vowing to try her best to develop her artistic career in the future as a way to promote and pay tribute to her teachers.

This year's exhibition is a miniature world, showcasing the diverse stories and perspectives of young people. It includes works from creative workshops across Việt Nam, where drawing has long been a key part of the student curriculum, fostering both skill development and emotional expression.

Many pieces are presented in abstract, expressive styles, prompting viewers to uncover the deeper meanings and engage personally with the art. VNS