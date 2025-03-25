Euronews recommends where to enjoy egg coffee and explore in Hà Nội’s Old Quarter

HÀ NỘI — Hanging out at Hoàn Kiếm Lake, indulging in egg coffee at its birthplace, and immersing yourself in history at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel, are among the activities recommended by Euronews for visitors to Hà Nội’s Old Quarter.

Euronews suggests that when walking along the lake, you should see the Turtle Tower, a unique architectural symbol of Hà Nội, covered in moss in the middle of the lake.

At the northern end is Ngọc Sơn Temple, dedicated to the deity Văn Xương Đế Quân and the national hero Trần Hưng Đạo. The striking red Thê Húc Bridge leads to a little island where the blare of the traffic becomes a distant hum inside the temple walls.

“It is lovely to sit in the tree-fringed courtyard watching a cat stroll by and listen to the occasional blast of pop music drifting over from the Zumba classes on the lake shore. If you get up early, you can join Hà Nội’s energetic residents for their morning workout” the reporter wrote.

According to Euronews, Việt Nam has made coffee an entirely unique product. Each major city in the country each has their signature brew. HCM City has coconut coffee, Huế has salted coffee and Hà Nội has egg coffee.

Nguyễn Văn Giảng created egg coffee in 1946 while working at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi. At that time, milk was scarce and insufficient to serve guests, so he used whipped egg yolks as a substitute for milk to prepare the coffee, placing the cup of egg coffee on a bowl of hot water.

Euronews suggests visitors to Hà Nội have egg coffee either at the Metropole’s Le Club Bar, where egg coffee was reportedly invented, or Cafe Đinh at the north end of Hoàn Kiếm lake.

The website also said staying at Capella Hanoi offers a luxurious, refined and artistic atmosphere.

“Capella Hanoi is a lavish, playful reimagining of what might have been a rendezvous spot for opera’s greatest artists, singers and composers after the final curtain call,” it wrote.

The hotel features architecture that blends 1920s Parisian Art Deco with traditional Vietnamese culture. Capella Hanoi provides elegant accommodations equipped with modern amenities, with each room uniquely themed and named after a singer, actor, composer, or opera house. The interiors are adorned with handcrafted Vietnamese products, adding to the hotel's charm and cultural richness.

The Backstage restaurant on the ground floor of Capella Hotel has received high praise from the Michelin Guide. The dishes are expertly crafted, and the phở, with its flavourful broth and tender beef, is particularly excellent for breakfast.

Meanwhile, staying at the Sofitel Legend Metropole is the 'closest you can get to time travelling back to Hà Nội’s history under French occupation', the report says, from the staff’s greeting of ‘bonjour’ to the in-house boutiques of Hermes and Chopard.

“As guests no longer need to worry about sheltering from air raids, there’s plenty of time to enjoy the hotel’s extensive facilities. In the central courtyard, there is an outdoor pool with sun loungers. In the mornings, you can head up to Le Balcon for yoga or tai chi classes.

“And when you’re ready to venture out of the hotel and face Hà Nội’s hustle, just remember to bid ‘au revoir’ to the doorman,” Euronews wrote. — VNS