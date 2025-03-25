King Hàm Nghi's art comes to life at Kiến Trung Palace

HUẾ — A captivating exhibition featuring the artwork of King Hàm Nghi, created during his years in exile, opened its doors at Kiến Trung Palace in the central city of Huế on Monday.

Titled 'Trời, Non, Nước | Allusive Panorama' (Sky, Mountain, Water | Allusive Panorama), this exhibition is the largest showcase of the King’s paintings in Việt Nam, presenting 21 remarkable pieces sourced from 10 private collections. Each artwork has been meticulously repatriated, appraised, preserved and restored by leading experts in the field.

Coinciding with Huế’s celebration of the National Tourism Year and the Huế Festival 2025, this event marks a significant milestone, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Huế City Liberation Day (March 26, 1975 - March 26, 2025).

Under the pen name Tử Xuân (Son of Spring), King Hàm Nghi channelled his nostalgia for his homeland and his yearning to transcend time through his art. Over the past 15 years, his paintings have emerged on the French art market, primarily from private collections belonging to descendants of friends to whom he gifted his works. This discovery sparked a renewed interest among Vietnamese collectors, who have embarked on a mission to reclaim his art.

This exhibition is the culmination of more than a year of dedicated research, tracing the echoes of time, and adhering to international standards for appraisal and restoration, led by curator Ace Lê and the Lân Tinh Foundation. They collaborated closely with Dr Amandine Dabat, a fifth-generation descendant of King Hàm Nghi, along with numerous esteemed art institutions and partners from around the globe.

In the newly restored space on the second floor of Kiến Trung Palace, visitors are invited to embark on an emotional journey filled with deep homesickness and a profound love for nature. The King’s paintings do not dwell on royal memories, instead they capture solace in nature's vastness - silent mountains, sturdy trees, serene lakes and boundless skies.

Each piece unveils a fragment of the King's inner world. For instance, Vue de la résidence d’El Biar (View of the Residence at El Biar) portrays the peaceful corner of his life in Algiers, a refuge amid exile. The artwork Menthon-Saint-Bernard (Landscape with Cypresses - 1906) reflects the French countryside he visited during his excursions, blending reality with nostalgia for his homeland. Meanwhile, Lake Geneva - 1920 radiates a calmness that mirrors the artist's contemplative mood in nature.

Hoàng Việt Trung, Director of the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre said: “This retrospective of King Hàm Nghi’s artworks at Kiến Trung Palace is not just an emotional reunion between art and history, it’s a profound tribute to a king who never lost his love for his homeland. We hope this exhibition offers the public a deeper understanding of the life and artistry of this patriotic monarch.”

Franck Bolgiani, Cultural Attaché at the French Embassy and Director of the French Institute in Hà Nội, highlighted that King Hàm Nghi was among the first Vietnamese artists trained in Western painting techniques. By merging classical French styles with an enduring affection for nature and Vietnamese culture, he crafted unique, emotive works steeped in nostalgia.

This extraordinary exhibition will be open to visitors until April 6, inviting everyone to experience the timeless art of a king who turned his exile into a canvas of emotional resonance. — VNS